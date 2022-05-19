My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero celebrates first anniversary with tons of in-game events

Crunchyroll Games is celebrating the first anniversary of My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, the popular RPG based on the hit anime series. Players can expect tons of in-game events, rewards, limited-time bonuses, login prizes and even the official release of Suneater.

In My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, players will be able to recruit Suneater (U.A. high school student Tamaki Amajiki) in the Suneater Limited Time and EX Card Recruit event from May 18th to May 31st. On the other hand, the Anniversary Recruit event lets players build their dream team with a pool that includes almost all characters from now until June 14th.

In the meantime, eager fans who simply log into the game during the Anniversary Login Event can score Daily Anniversary Recruit Tickets along with 10 Anniversary Recruit Tickets every Wednesday via their in-game mailbox. To top it all off, there will be an unlockable exclusive Title, a new AFK game mode, and an anniversary token exchange event.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities during the first-year anniversary, you can download My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the new hero, Suneater as well.

