Ragnarok Origin codes - Get your gacha tickets (August 2023)

All active Ragnarok Origin codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards

Following success in Korea and Japan, Ragnarok Origin has been released in English worldwide. If you are already playing it regularly and looking for active codes, you are in the right place. We will share a list of all working Ragnarok Origin codes that you can use to claim some free in-game rewards like Core-Y, Mora Village coin box, and Gacha lottery tickets.

List of all active Ragnarok Origin codes

PORINGJUICE - Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1

ROOYUMMYPOTION - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Oridecon, 1 x Elunium

ROOALCHEMIST - 50 x Diamonds, 1,000 Zeny, 100,000 Eden Coin

ROOADVENTURE - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

ROOGOODMOOD

DC500KCHEERS

ROO1445

ROO666

ROO777

ROO888

ROO999

ROOVIP

ROOCLEARSKY

ROOHAPPINESS - Pet Coupon x1, Super Pet Coupon x1, Zeny x2,000

YEARYE

ROO99CELEBRATE - 1 x Super Pet Coupon 1 x Dead Branch 1 x Bloody Branch

ROOGUILDWAR - Super Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1

ROONICEDAY - Super Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1

REALAPOLOGIZE - Diamond x333, Super Pet Coupon x3, Gacha Ticket x3

HELHEIMHARD - Mysterious Re-stock Ticket x1, Lucky Candy x1, Speedy Candy x1

PLEASEHOLDON - Diamond x200, Eden Coin x200,000, Zeny x2,000

ROOSUNSHINE - Super Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1

ROOSHINYDAY - Pet Coupon x1, Deviruchi Voucher x3, Zeny x2,000

SUMMERJULY - 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin, 1 x Gacha Ticket

HAPPYHAAJJ - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 3 x Deviruchi Voucher, 2,000 Zeny

THBRAINTRUST4 - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

PLZFORGIVEUS - 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin

SPRAKKISMILES - 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin

ROOXAPPGALLERYXZUS - 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin

- 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin PANGSSUMMERGIFT

NEWCRUSADER

FENRIR

SPRAKKIWINK - 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin, 1 x Gacha Ticket

ROCKERBULLY - 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin, 1 x Gacha Ticket

SINCEREAPOLOGY - 2 x Super Pet Coupon, 2 x Pet Coupon, 2 x Gacha Ticket

SHIPDONTSUMMERGIFT - 1 x Gacha Ticket, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

ROOBIGGIFT - 1 x Pet Coupon, 20 x Butterfly Wing, 20 x Fly Wing, 10 x Authorization Badge

ROORAINBOW - 125 x Diamond, 1,250 Zeny, 125,000 Eden Coin

ROOPHFREEDOM125 - 125 x Diamond, 1,250 Zeny, 125,000 Eden Coin

FORTUNASMILES - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket

ROOSURPRISE - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket

SPRAKKILOOT - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket

ROOSPRAKKI - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket

CHILDRENSDAY - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

MAIROO - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

PEVITAROO - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

GRATEFULROO - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

THBRAINTRUST3 - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch

ROONUMBERONE - 1 x Gacha Ticket, 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin

MONKFIST - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 200 x Diamond, 2,000 Zeny, 200,000 Eden Coin

ROOFOREVER - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Lucky Candy, 1 x Speedy Candy

HAPPYWEEKDAYS - maybe Super Pet Coupon, Gacha Tickets, Eden Coins & more

- maybe Super Pet Coupon, Gacha Tickets, Eden Coins & more CREAMCARNIVAL

WEEKENDWARRIOR

HEARTHFIRETALES

DC400KACHIEVED

HAPPYGAMING

HIDDENGHOSTRING

HAPPYMOTHERSDAY

TUESDAYTREAT

IMMVPKILLER

ROOONEMONTH

ROMAYDAY

ORIGINALLOVE

RAGNAROKGLOBALDC

RUNEGOURMET21

ROORUNE23

JOURNEYTOTHEROO

ROOFUNGAME

HAPPYGOLDENWEEK

HUAWEICOMMUNITY

HUAWEI2023

HUAWEIOPEN

HUAWEIAG

HAPPYRUNE22

ADVENTUREAWAITS

ROODCTAVERN300K

ROOFBTH5W

GIFTSONGKRAN

HAPPYNEWYEAR

ROOBTS

HAPPYSATURDAY

ROODC100000

ROODC150000

ROODC200000

SONGKRAN

MAHASONGKRAN

ROOPEV

ROOLAUNCHVIP

ROO2023

ROO2203

HELLOSEA

ROOLAUNCHED

ROOYASSI

ROOMAI

ROO20

ROOAGSEA

ROODC100000

CHERISHED

Shiny

TURKEYDINNER



XOXO - Rewards: 3 x Gacha Lottery Tickets

Here is a list of all working codes:

Ragnarok Origin codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive. So, make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

How to redeem Ragnarok Origin codes?

Open the game and tap on the reward button on the top right side

Now a new window will pop up. Click on the redeem bell icon button

Enter any of the working Ragnarok Origin codes from above in the box and click on the confirm button

The reward will immediately pop up on your screen and be added to your in-game account

Redeeming a code is a straightforward process in Ragnarok Origin, but if you are new to the game, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Just follow the steps below to redeem codes and get rewards in-game:

About the game

