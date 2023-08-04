Ragnarok Origin codes - Get your gacha tickets (August 2023)
All active Ragnarok Origin codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards
|
| Ragnarok Origin
| Ragnarok Origin
Updated on August 04, 2023 - Added new codes
Following success in Korea and Japan, Ragnarok Origin has been released in English worldwide. If you are already playing it regularly and looking for active codes, you are in the right place. We will share a list of all working Ragnarok Origin codes that you can use to claim some free in-game rewards like Core-Y, Mora Village coin box, and Gacha lottery tickets.
List of all active Ragnarok Origin codesHere is a list of all working codes:
- PORINGJUICE - Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1
- ROOYUMMYPOTION - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Oridecon, 1 x Elunium
- ROOALCHEMIST - 50 x Diamonds, 1,000 Zeny, 100,000 Eden Coin
- ROOADVENTURE - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- ROOGOODMOOD
- DC500KCHEERS
- ROO1445
- ROO666
- ROO777
- ROO888
- ROO999
- ROOVIP
- ROOCLEARSKY
- ROOHAPPINESS - Pet Coupon x1, Super Pet Coupon x1, Zeny x2,000
- YEARYE
- ROO99CELEBRATE - 1 x Super Pet Coupon 1 x Dead Branch 1 x Bloody Branch
- ROOGUILDWAR - Super Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1
- ROONICEDAY - Super Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1
- REALAPOLOGIZE - Diamond x333, Super Pet Coupon x3, Gacha Ticket x3
- HELHEIMHARD - Mysterious Re-stock Ticket x1, Lucky Candy x1, Speedy Candy x1
- PLEASEHOLDON - Diamond x200, Eden Coin x200,000, Zeny x2,000
- ROOSUNSHINE - Super Pet Coupon x1, Dead Branch x1, Bloody Branch x1
- ROOSHINYDAY - Pet Coupon x1, Deviruchi Voucher x3, Zeny x2,000
- SUMMERJULY - 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- HAPPYHAAJJ - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 3 x Deviruchi Voucher, 2,000 Zeny
- THBRAINTRUST4 - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- PLZFORGIVEUS - 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin
- SPRAKKISMILES - 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin
- ROOXAPPGALLERYXZUS - 100 x Diamond, 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 100,000 Eden Coin
- PANGSSUMMERGIFT
- NEWCRUSADER
- FENRIR
- SPRAKKIWINK - 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- ROCKERBULLY - 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- SINCEREAPOLOGY: Redeem code for 2 x Super Pet Coupon, 2 x Pet Coupon, 2 x Gacha Ticket
- SHIPDONTSUMMERGIFT: Redeem code for 1 x Gacha Ticket, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- ROOBIGGIFT: Redeem code for 1 x Pet Coupon, 20 x Butterfly Wing, 20 x Fly Wing, 10 x Authorization Badge
- ROORAINBOW - 125 x Diamond, 1,250 Zeny, 125,000 Eden Coin
- ROOPHFREEDOM125 - 125 x Diamond, 1,250 Zeny, 125,000 Eden Coin
- FORTUNASMILES - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- ROOSURPRISE - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- SPRAKKILOOT - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- ROOSPRAKKI - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Gacha Ticket
- CHILDRENSDAY - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- MAIROO - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- PEVITAROO - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- GRATEFULROO - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- THBRAINTRUST3 - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Dead Branch, 1 x Bloody Branch
- ROONUMBERONE - 1 x Gacha Ticket, 2 x Purple Star Coin, 2 x Blue Star Coin
- MONKFIST - 1 x Super Pet Coupon, 200 x Diamond, 2,000 Zeny, 200,000 Eden Coin
- ROOFOREVER - 1 x Pet Coupon, 1 x Lucky Candy, 1 x Speedy Candy
- HAPPYWEEKDAYS - maybe Super Pet Coupon, Gacha Tickets, Eden Coins & more
- CREAMCARNIVAL
- WEEKENDWARRIOR
- HEARTHFIRETALES
- DC400KACHIEVED
- HAPPYGAMING
- HIDDENGHOSTRING
- HAPPYMOTHERSDAY
- TUESDAYTREAT
- IMMVPKILLER
- ROOONEMONTH
- ROMAYDAY
- ORIGINALLOVE
- RAGNAROKGLOBALDC
- RUNEGOURMET21
- ROORUNE23
- JOURNEYTOTHEROO
- ROOFUNGAME
- HAPPYGOLDENWEEK
- HUAWEICOMMUNITY
- HUAWEI2023
- HUAWEIOPEN
- HUAWEIAG
- HAPPYRUNE22
- ADVENTUREAWAITS
- ROODCTAVERN300K
- ROOFBTH5W
- GIFTSONGKRAN
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- ROOBTS
- HAPPYSATURDAY
- ROODC100000
- ROODC150000
- ROODC200000
- SONGKRAN
- MAHASONGKRAN
- ROOPEV
- ROOLAUNCHVIP
- ROO2023
- ROO2203
- HELLOSEA
- ROOLAUNCHED
- ROOYASSI
- ROOMAI
- ROO20
- ROOAGSEA
- ROODC100000
- CHERISHED
- Shiny
- TURKEYDINNER
- XOXO - Rewards: 3 x Gacha Lottery Tickets
Ragnarok Origin codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive. So, make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.
- Also, check out NBA 2K Mobile codes and codes for Brawlhalla
How to redeem Ragnarok Origin codes?Redeeming a code is a straightforward process in Ragnarok Origin, but if you are new to the game, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Just follow the steps below to redeem codes and get rewards in-game:
- Open the game and tap on the reward button on the top right side
- Now a new window will pop up. Click on the redeem bell icon button
- Enter any of the working Ragnarok Origin codes from above in the box and click on the confirm button
- The reward will immediately pop up on your screen and be added to your in-game account
About the gameRagnarok Origin is an MMORPG and a new take on Ragnarok Online, the beloved fantasy MMORPG that was released in 2002. In the standard gacha setting, you battle enemies and complete quests to maintain peace and order in the beautiful world of Midgard. It is available to download from both Google Play and the App Store.
- Also, check out our list of the best gacha games for Android.
Next Up :
Grand Piece Online codes: August 2023
Grand Piece Online codes: August 2023