My Child: New Beginnings is a heartfelt, heavy take on raising children, coming soon to mobile

My Child: New Beginnings is the sequel to My Child: Lebensborn

Raise a child amidst the backdrop of 1990s Norway

Balance work and life, while helping them deal with their troubles

When it comes to exploring deep concepts, I'd argue gaming is one of the most potent mediums out there. As aptly demonstrated by Sarepta Studios and their upcoming My Child: New Beginnings, a sequel to the critically acclaimed My Child Lebensborn that challenged you with a truly unusual but vital objective, raising a child.

My Child Lebensborn was a heartfelt, if often emotionally painful, take on the act of raising a child. Seeing you adopt an orphaned boy or girl in the aftermath of World War Two in Norway, it would be up to you to try and raise them while discovering and dealing with their traumatic memories of the war.

My Child: New Beginnings arrives on mobile November 20th and is of a slightly softer tone (key word: slightly) as you take on the responsibility of raising the ten-year-old Karin or Klaus in 1990s Norway. The challenge here isn't beating the dark lord or fighting off alien invaders, but balancing work and life while taking care of your child.

No high scores here

My Child: New Beginnings may not be the AAA, RTX-driven pick of the year, but it's undoubtedly got quite a heartfelt concept behind it. In many ways, it reminds me of This War of Mine, with the exploration of the real-world consequences of trauma and psychological development.

Admittedly, it may be a bit much for some players, considering there's a lot of responsibility and the emotional connection made between them and their virtual child. But considering its development in collaboration with real-world mental health professionals, it's undoubtedly going to be a heartfelt journey for many.

