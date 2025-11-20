5 new mobile games to try this week - November 20th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Solve the mystery of your horrific recurring nightmares
- Destroy your enemies with all kinds of ridiculous machinations
- Play dice with Death
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Grid Ranger
As the title suggests, Grid Ranger will have you ranger-ing through a grid in a fast-paced shoot 'em up, all presented with visuals that are all about the 80s. The retro-futuristic vibes pump up the action, with levels that increase in difficulty the farther into the synthwave wireframes you go.
And if you're eager to test your reflexes even further, the Infinite Mode will have you blasting your way through the never-ending bullet hell. It's a true test of your finger-swiping dexterity, and a fitting love letter to that neon-fulled era!
2
PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer
The duck-billed platypus might seem all chill in the wild, but in PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer, it's actually anything but. These battle-hardened warriors are, instead, fighting for survival across a cyberpunk world in this 2D action roguelike, and yes, it's as deliciously chaotic as you might expect.
As you platform your way through hazardous sci-fi levels to face off against mutant bosses, you can mix and match your skills to perfect your build and unleash devastating combos too. It's all about parrying, dodging, and striking at the perfect moment more than blindly hacking and slashing here - you'll need to be strategically aggressive to survive the apocalypse, after all.
3
Slender Threads
Sleepy seaside towns are never as sleepy as they seem, and if you're a well-travelled travelling salesman, you should definitely know that by now. In Slender Threads, you step into the shoes of Harvey Green, whose travels somehow lead him to a series of deaths, recurring nightmares, and plenty of point-and-click mysteries to solve.
Perhaps what makes this one stand out from others in the genre is its very distinct hand-drawn visuals, which definitely add to the thriller's eerie vibes. The background score complements the haunting aesthetics too, and with a hook that tells you you're having the same nightly dream of your own head mounted on a wall, it's safe to say there'll be no shortage of "hauntings" here.
4
Dice of Kalma
If you're looking to mess around with the darkness even further, Dice of Kalma will have you literally playing with Death as you take on the underworld guardian across a deckbuilding roguelike. You'll roll the dice, strategise your deck, and hope your synergies are enough to fight your way back to the land of the living.
Thankfully, there are plenty of different combos you can tinker around with to suit your playstyle. And when it all falls apart as it inevitably will, you can always try again - after all, the Finnish god of death has all the time in the world.
5
Besiege
If you'd rather not leave it all up to luck and you're keen on taking matters into your own hands, Besiege lets you do just that. You'll build your own siege weapons from the humble rocket to gigantic killer mechs, all so you can eliminate enemy forces with ease. Be warned, though - physics still plays its role here, but thankfully, you've got handy sandbox levels to test out your over-the-top inventions before you unleash them into the wild.
There are more than 70 blocks and weapons to experiment with and 55 levels to destroy and terrorise. You can even download other players' masterpieces from the Workshop, because sharing is caring - especially among agents of chaos!