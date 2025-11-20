Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner Fest Recap: US player Liam wins big at Battlerealm Brawl

Who are the champions?

Marvel Contest of Champions wrapped Summoners Fest earlier this month

Check out a quick recap of what you may've seen if you were on the ground

Meanwhile, US player Liam took home the gold for the Battlerealm Brawl

Amidst all the news and excitement of the last few weeks, you may have forgotten about the recent Marvel Contest of Champions Summoners Fest, which took place from November 8th to 9th in Vancouver. And if you were unlucky enough to miss out on all of the festivities, here's a brief recap for your reading pleasure!

Summoners Fest consisted of a weekend of various festivities and reveals from the folks at Kabam. Fans in attendance could get their hands on gameplay demos and find out news about upcoming additions to Marvel Contest of Champions Early.

But the biggest thing here was, of course, the Battlerealm Brawl semi-finals and finals. This contest pitted some of the best players in Marvel Contest of Champions from Canada, the US, the UK and Brazil against one another. The winner? Liam (no last name given) from the United States.

Excelsior!

Summoners Fest was undoubtedly exciting for those with their boots on the ground at the event. But chances are if you did check out Summoners Fest, you'd have been doing so via Twitch, where the event pulled in a whopping two million viewers. It also received the highest amount of concurrent viewers in Kabam's history.

Even while Marvel falters a little bit at the box office, it's clear the World Outside Your Window remains hugely popular with fans. And with a vast roster of recognisable superheroes (obligatory link to our oft-updated Marvel Contest of Champions tier list), I don't doubt that Contest of Champions will remain popular for years to come.

