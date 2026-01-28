Golf Piko takes the sport and breaks it down into a minimalistic puzzler

Works out for non-golfers like me

Less golf, and more like puzzles with a ball and a hole

Swipe to move the ball across obstacles towards the hole

Over 100 levels, with the first 25 available for free

Golf Piko doesn’t ask you to like golf. It barely asks you to acknowledge it. What it really wants is a bit of your attention and a willingness to think a move ahead.

This is a puzzle-first take on the sport, built around simple inputs and tight spaces. You swipe, the ball moves, and whatever happens next is the result of that single decision. There’s no swing timing to wrestle with, no stats to optimise, and no filler wrapped around the idea. Just a grid, a hole, and a growing list of reasons why the obvious path won’t work.

The opening holes are light enough to get you comfortable, but the challenge ramps quickly once the layout starts pushing back. Walls change trajectories, water resets your confidence, tunnels bend expectations, and triggers force you to consider how one move reshapes the board for the next. Success usually comes from slowing down and not trying again immediately.

Visually, Golf Piko keeps things clean, almost minimalist, and that works in its favour. Nothing distracts you from the problem at hand, and the interactions feel smooth enough that failure never feels like the interface’s fault. When you mess up, it’s obvious why, which makes retrying feel inviting rather than annoying.

There’s plenty here if it hooks you. Over 100 handcrafted holes are spread across four courses, each with new challenges that don’t overwhelm the basic rule set. You can try 25 holes for free, then unlock the rest with a one-time purchase, no ads attached.

Classifying Golf Piko is still a little awkward. It borrows golf’s framing, but it behaves like a logic puzzle that happens to use a ball and a hole. Iwan pointed you toward sports last time, so I’ll go the other way and suggest browsing our list of the best puzzlers on iOS instead.