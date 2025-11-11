My Beloved Star -Days That Sparkle- is the new otome app coming from Nippon TV

What's in your future?

My Beloved Star is an upcoming otome release based on astrology

You'll not only have a bevvy of guys to interact with, but also fully voiced horoscopes

It's based on a hit IP from Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV

We often, at least seemingly, sneer a bit at the 'waifu' genre. But make no mistake, as both spectrums of gender attraction are equally guilty of their love for sometimes-goofy beau-packed releases - as is aptly demonstrated by today's upcoming release, My Beloved Star -Days That Sparkle-.

My Beloved Star comes to us from Nippon TV, one of Japan's oldest broadcasting stations, which owns a bevvy of IPs under its umbrella. My Beloved Star is one of those and, for my money, one of the more interesting concepts for an otome release out there.

That's because My Beloved Star -Days That Sparkle- is in fact an astrology app! It features voiced horoscopes (with a wide voice cast of famous Japanese actors), its own diary and, of course, the ability to interact with and, ahem, dress up your chosen prince.

Written in the stars

Oh, did I forget to mention the princes? Yes, as you might expect, the otome cast is in full swing here with 13 characters based on the corresponding astrological symbols in the western zodiac. Personally, I stick to trustworthy, science-based interpretations of the future by solely using Zoltar machines.

The story is a little bit contrived, seeing you somehow entering the Zodiac Realm as it's called and ending up as the sole person responsible for choosing and guiding one of the 12 princes to replace the now absent King of the Universe.

While it may be tempting to scoff at it, as I mentioned above, I think it'd be a bit hypocritical considering we don't throw the same sarcasm at Goddess of Victory: Nikke. And with a vast roster of guys for the ladies (or men) to interact with, as well as plenty of useful features for daily life, maybe it's time to jump into the world of the zodiac in this upcoming app?

