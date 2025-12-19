Disney Speedstorm brings Zootopia's characters to the fray in the new Partners in Paw update

It's called a hustle, sweetheart

The Partners in Paw update brings Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and Flash from Zootopia

New features include a revamped Ranked system, Supercharged Racers, and Vault additions

A new Ranked system has also been introduced

When you’ve got a game with Disney in its name, you know that every update is going to be someone’s favourite. This time, it’s Zootopia fans who will rejoice. Disney Speedstorm has just released the Partners in Paw season, which is bringing Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and a few very familiar faces into the kart racer’s ever-expanding Disney crossover garage.

Judy Hopps naturally leads the pack with a skillset that honestly feels tailor-made for Speedstorm’s bump-heavy races. Her police-light-powered boost lets her stun opponents on contact, and if you charge it, she straight-up copies recent skills used by other racers.

It’s all very on-brand because you must observe, adapt, and take control of the situation. Nick Wilde joins Judy with a more mischievous approach, dropping melting popsicles across the track that drain rivals’ nitro while quietly fueling his own comeback.

Then there’s Flash. Yes, that Flash. True to form, he doesn’t rush anything. His ability keeps him immune to stuns while scaling speed based on how far behind he is, which makes him dangerous in longer races. Charge it up and he stamps the racer in first place, slowing them down with peak DMV energy.

The update also expands the roster behind the scenes, adding a hefty batch of new Crew Members from Zootopia, alongside mid-season racers Kuzco and Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove. If that wasn’t enough, several Supercharged Racers roll in with boosted progression, including Minnie Mouse, Kermit the Frog, Hades, and a few familiar faces from Wreck-It Ralph.

Outside of characters, Partners in Paw introduces a new Ranked system that finally gives competitive players a clearer sense of progression. You can track your rank live, compare it against others, and unlock cosmetic rewards as you climb up the leaderboard.

If this update has you itching to fine-tune your lineup, it might be worth checking where your favourites land in our Disney Speedstorm racer tier list before hitting the track.