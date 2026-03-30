Jobless Reincarnation: Chronicles of Echoes sees the Japan-only mobile RPG open pre-registration

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Jobless Reincarnation: Chronicles of Echoes has opened pre-reg on iOS and Android

But for the moment, it unfortunately remains a Japan-only release

It follows the popular fantasy series and offers exciting new moments throughout its storyline

As I often put it, anime is Japan's most famous cultural export. And that means even for all that we currently get from across the Pacific, there's a whole lot more we don't touch on. Take Jobless Reincarnation: Chronicles of Echoes, for example.

Based on the hit series by author Rifujin Na Magonote, Chronicles of Echoes promises to let you relive key moments of the isekai series, not to mention various original moments scattered throughout. All this with classic, turn-based fantasy RPG action to be had throughout the world of Jobless Reincarnation.

Unfortunately, as you've probably already guessed, Chronicles of Echoes is (for the moment) a Japan-only release that's just opened pre-registration. So if you're an English speaker or expat, then you're in luck, but the rest of us will have to look on in envy instead.

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Considering the third season of Jobless Reincarnation is about to air over in Japan, and is sure to make its way West soon after, I wouldn't be surprised if we do see Chronicles of Echoes make its way overseas sometime soon.

For better or for worse, Chronicles of Echoes will definitely be great for fans of the series, but perhaps not a crowd-pleaser. Jobless Reincarnation itself tends to fall into a weird middle-ground between serious dark fantasy and goofier Konosuba-style nonsense in my opinion, which means it's a bit more niche in terms of fandom.

At the same time, it also promises to offer an extensive interactive storyline and proper full-fledged RPG action. So, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

If you'd like to hone your skills in fantasy, then it's well worth taking a look at our list of the best RPGs on iOS to see what kind of options we have available for you!