Solo Leveling: Karma sees new trailer for Anime Japan 2026

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Solo Leveling: Karma revealed a brand-new trailer for Anime Japan 2026

The trailer features more gameplay and animation snippets

Not to mention reaffirming a planned release this year

While your mileage may vary on its actual quality, hit manhwa and anime series Solo Leveling has undoubtedly been one of the major names in the medium over the past few years. Little surprise then that alongside other releases such as Arise, Solo Leveling: Karma is also a hotly anticipated adaptation coming to mobile!

Fittingly enough, we have a major new trailer for Solo Leveling: Karma released and featured at none other than Anime Japan 2026. This major convention for both the public and industry figures in the anime industry is one of the premier events for those who follow the medium.

As for the actual content of the trailer, we get to see more gameplay and occasional bits of anime footage, as would be expected of the event. The fast-paced, isometric gameplay that covers a significant timeskip in the anime that sees Sung Jin-Woo battling it out in an alternative dimension over a whopping 27 years (from his perspective).

Good Karma

As for an updated release schedule, unfortunately, there's nothing more specific on the cards here. Fortunately, it does reaffirm that we'll see Solo Leveling: Karma arrive at some point this year, although not precisely when. I'd wager it'd be in the latter half of the year at the latest, but if it were coming much sooner, then Anime Japan would've been the place to announce it.

While Solo Leveling may be a bit too shonen nonsense for me, I can appreciate the simple delights of destroying demons. And Karma seems to promise engaging and visceral gameplay that makes it well worth keeping an eye on!

If you want to hone your skills ahead of Solo Leveling: Karma's planned release date, then why not check out some of our recommendations? Our list of the best RPGs on Android covers some great options in the role-playing genre you can play right now!