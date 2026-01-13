Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation set to get iOS and Android adaptation in Japan

No word on global release

While anime may be a global sensation right now, Japan remains the undisputed master and centre of the medium. Case in point are the many series that receive Japan-only adaptations despite becoming popular abroad. And the latest Japan-exclusive release is set to be for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Chronicles of Echoes.

Jobless Reincarnation focuses on the exploits of Rudeus Greyrat, the young scion of a noble family. Rudeus is, in fact, the reincarnation of an unemployed Japanese man, whose wish to have another chance at life after his untimely death is granted. From there, the story sprawls into a lifelong fantasy tale that offers everything from grand adventure to interpersonal drama.

It's not surprising then that Mushoku Tensei has proved so popular with viewers and readers alike. And the upcoming Chronicle of Echoes adaptation that's set to arrive this year for Japanese players looks to continue that. At the moment, details on gameplay are still a little hazy, but no doubt there'll be news about that soon.

I've never been a big isekai viewer, since my anime education came at the tail-end of the oldtaku era. The newest stuff I've watched is Jojo's and the occasional hit-of-the-month. But I do know that many people hold Mushoku Tensei in high regard.

From what I've read, I'm not sure how well it would stand out from other fantasy settings if it were adapted into an RPG, however. But if it were to take a different direction, I think it would be quite interesting. Of course, until we know whether fans across the world are going to get a chance with it, this is all just conjecture. Still, it's not to have something to (possibly) look forward to.

