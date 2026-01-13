Star Trek Timelines is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with massive celebration and the Borg update

Space: the final frontier

Star Trek Timelines marks its 10th anniversary with Assimilation Day

The update introduces major new features including a Borg Cube Fleet Boss Battle

Anniversary celebrations extend beyond the game with special avatars and classic crew returns

Ten years is a long time to stay operational in mobile. In Star Trek terms, that’s less “experimental shuttlecraft” and more “flagship that somehow keeps making it back from impossible missions.” And yet here we are – Star Trek Timelines is officially celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a full decade of captains, crews, and timeline-saving chaos.

Tilting Point is going big for the occasion, rolling out one of the largest updates ever. The centrepiece is Assimilation Day, a month-long Borg mega-event inspired by the finale of Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As Convergence Day looms and the Borg make their move, you’re tasked with doing what Starfleet does best – holding the line with whatever crew you can assemble.

That means plenty of Borg-flavoured rewards. Prisoner Picard, Assimilated Georgiou, Assimilated Sato, and Marooned Gorn are all up for grabs, alongside Objective Event giveaway crew C.O.P. Kirk. There’s also a strong dose of nostalgia baked in with the First Year of Convergence Collection, which brings back the classic 2016 crew and an exclusive, launch-style Guinan that veterans will instantly recognise.

Beyond the event itself, the anniversary update introduces some meaningful new systems. The Fleet Boss Battle: Borg Cube adds a large-scale encounter complete with fresh mechanics, a Captain’s Bridge, and rewards that lean hard into the cooperative side of Timelines.

New crew like Determined Worf, Critical Strike Picard, and Impish Riker join the roster, while a new Seasonal Shop lets you earn tokens through Voyages and the Gauntlet to unlock rotating rewards. Collection Packs round things out with a more tailored approach for collectors. You can also unlock a special Maria Picasso i Piquer avatar, honouring the original artist behind Timelines’ early visual identity.

Until then, live long and prosper.