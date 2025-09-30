Pudgy Party hits one million downloads in under a month

Small but mighty

Pudgy Party is celebrating a whopping one million downloads

The Stumble Guys-like has been well-received by players

It sees you taking on opponents in a variety of courses and minigames to be the last penguin standing

The battle royale genre on mobile is jam-packed. But some new releases still manage to make a mark, which was exactly the case with the penguin-themed Pudgy Party and its flightless take on the Stumble Guys-like. Now, developer Mythical Games is celebrating hitting the big one million downloads milestone.

As you've probably guessed by now, Pudgy Party sees you taking control of a penguin competitor in an obstacle-laden battle royale. With a variety of minigames as well as traditional courses, it's a pretty compelling entry into the genre. Probably helped along by the cute penguins as well.

One of the more interesting facts is that Mythical Games is a little more open about their Web3 ambitions now. But I don't think it's unfair to say that the reason Pudgy Party has been so popular is nothing to do with NFTs and more to do with it simply being good avian fun.

Memetic success

I think that's one of the more notable aspects as well. While Mythical Games is trying to push this as the next step for their Web3 ambitions and 'ownership' (whatever that means), I think it's far more emblematic of how well-received a good battle royale can be.

Certainly, I don't think anyone is picking up Pudgy Party for the so-called brainrot characters based on internet memes. So here's hoping as we move forward with Pudgy Party, we'll see them focus on what works with this polar battle royale instead of pivoting more to that sort of stuff.

Of course, there's still plenty of competition out there for Pudgy Party to face. Be that in terms of shooters or the aforementioned Stumble Guys-likes. If you want to check out the competition and see how they measure up, why not check out our list of the best mobile battle royale games on Android to find some of our picks?