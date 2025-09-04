MU: Pocket Knights kicks off global pre-registrations with several rewards

MU on the go

Pre-registration is live on iOS and Android

Early sign-ups receive 10,000 Diamonds and a Budge Dragon Costume Set

Social media milestone events unlock additional global rewards, too

After being unveiled in June, global pre-registration is now open for MU: Pocket Knights, bringing the reimagination of Webzen’s flagship MU universe on iOS and Android. Starting today, you can pre-register for the 2D RPG to secure rewards ahead of launch, including 10,000 Diamonds and a Budge Dragon Costume Set for all classes.

While MU is known for its dark fantasy roots, Pocket Knights takes a lighter approach without losing depth. Beloved characters and monsters return in a playful aesthetic, supported by fast-paced combat and idle growth systems that let your squad keep progressing even while you’re away.

The shift in tone is not the only difference you’ll notice as the experience goes beyond what most idle RPGs offer. You’ll find yourself taking part in strategic battles, gear collection, and tactical slot-based systems, which make every decision meaningful as you strengthen your team.

Webzen is also tying the pre-registration campaign to community milestones. A global social media follow event is underway, where reaching certain targets will unlock bonus rewards like Diamonds and other valuable items for everyone who takes part. Plus, a new website has also opened up, offering a closer look at gameplay videos, characters, and key features.

While pre-registrations are now open, we’re still thin on other major details, particularly surrounding the launch date. Although I’d wager that’s not too far away either. Until then, visit the official website for more information and follow the official Facebook page to stay up to date on all the latest developments.

