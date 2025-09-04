Monster Hunter Now season seven is coming soon with the new Exploration Bases

Time to make camp

Monster Hunter Now season seven arrives September 18th

And it comes jam-packed with a host of new additions and changes

Chief amongst them being the official debut of exploration bases

Monster Hunter Now does an admirable job of translating the hit creature hunter to mobile. Be it equipping a variety of different weapons created using bits of your favourite (or least favourite?) monsters, or indeed battling those fearsome beasts. Now, the most important aspect, socialisation, is getting an overhaul with the debut of Exploration Bases in season 7!

What's an exploration base? Well, if you've played Niantic's other creature-collector Pokémon Go, then you'll recognise them as resembling Pokestops. And much like Pokéstops, everyone in the same area can work together to slowly upgrade Exploration Bases.

You'll be able to do so even more easily as well, because this update also marks the debut of selectable monster groups, allowing you to change which monsters are in the field. Full details of this new feature are set to arrive alongside season 7 when it debuts on September 18th.

Following their summer update is a tall order for the folks at Niantic behind Monster Hunter Now. But suffice it to say that season seven is shaping up to be something very special indeed. And before you ask, yes, there are new monsters arriving as well in the form of Espinas, Garangolm and Lunagaron!

Meanwhile, Riftborne Deviljho will make an appearance alongside the debut of new skills, including pursuit, ballistics, reckless, guard up, vital fire and vital ice. That's on top of updates to style customisation, reduced material requirements for weapons and a whole load of other changes. So when September 18th rolls around, it's well worth jumping back in to see what Monster Hunter Now has to offer.

