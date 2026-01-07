MU: Dark Awakening reinvents the classic series for a new age with an official sequel

Time to wake up

MU: Dark Awakening sees a new sequel to the hit MMORPG on mobile

Take on 100-player PvP battles and make use of versatile class switching

Pre-registration is now open for both iOS and Android, with upcoming rewards

While its name may not be as well-known in the West as something like, say, Runescape or Ultima Online, MU Online has its own global history. You probably know it from spinoffs such as MU: Pocket Knights, but now the official sequel is set to come to iOS and Android with MU: Dark Awakening!

Now, with a name like that, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was some 90s-style edgy revamp of the original MU name. And while MU: Dark Awakening does offer a more realistic visual refresh, it's far from a massive departure from what made the original so appealing to fans.

Of course, the main appeal here is not just returning to the setting of MU, but also the promise of enormous 100-player PvP battles. You'll also have plenty of versatility with the option to switch between the three classes available on launch, the Mage, Archer and Swordsman.

The lost continent

With pre-registration now open, MU: Dark Awakening is slated for a quickly approaching release date on January 16th, according to its App Store listing. As for rewards, when pre-registration reaches 1.5 million players, it will see you rewarded with an exclusive mount, costume, in-game currency and other goodies.

MU: Dark Awakening looks to be quite the exciting new entry in the series. Here's hoping that its attachment to the existing MU series won't put off newcomers, because with its graphical fidelity, versatile class system and large-scale PvP battles, it might prove a potent new release for MMORPGs on mobile.

