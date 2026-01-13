MU: Dark Awakening is out now and promises epic-scale battles in an MMORPG world

Darkness falls

MU: Dark Awakening is out now on mobile as the spinoff-sequel to the classic MMORPG

The kick-off event [Abyssal Sanctuary] offers plenty of rewards for new players

Dark Awakening promises enormous 100-player battles and even more action

MU is a name that'll conjure nostalgic memories for a certain group of people. But for the rest of you, it might be the first time you've heard of the hit Korean MMORPG franchise. Which is something developer Webzen seeks to remedy, with the launch of their new sequel-spinoff MU: Dark Awakening.

In all respects, MU: Dark Awakening is much larger in scale than previous iterations. Everything kicks off with the limited-time event [Abyssal Sanctuary], which promises hefty rewards such as mounts, equipment and titles for new players and an epic adventure to save the Lost Kingdom.

Dark Awakening recreates much of the appeal of the older MU games, while also expanding the scope significantly. One of the major selling points is the enormous 100-player PvP battles, cross-server warfare and even siege battles. It also contains plenty in the way of modern convenience, such as AFK Rewards for busy players.

Dark and darker

Of course, for fans of MU, the offline rewards aren't anything new. But if you're a newcomer to the series, it'll be very pleasant to have this kind of system for what seems to be a very classic take on the MMORPG genre, albeit with those modern conveniences available.

There is, of course, that classic chestnut of promising a fair amount of loot and easy progression. But as always, it'll be up to you, the player, to decide whether Webzen hold true to that claim. However, if you've been looking for an MMORPG on a tremendous new scale, then MU: Dark Awakening may just be what you've been looking for.

Want to see what else there is out for MMORPGs on mobile? Well, go ahead and dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what we think stands toe-to-toe with a true giant of the genre.