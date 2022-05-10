MU Archangel celebrates 1st anniversary with tons of free rewards and new content

The ever-so-popular mobile MMORPG MU Archangel, from Korean developer WEBZEN, announced today the celebration of its first full year operating since launching in Southeast Asia. This anniversary will be celebrated with tons of in-game events that include new content, log-in rewards, and more!

MU Archangel is the first of two titles within the same franchise and is a popular Southeast Asian MMORPG that features lots of large-scale high-fantasy battles and an intense storyline that entails an endless war against encroaching darkness. After releasing in the Summer of last year, Archangel is celebrating its first anniversary with lots of rewards for all of its loyal fans.

These rewards, to get more specific, will include a log-in event that begins on May 9th and will last until May 13th. During this short time, players can log in every day and earn daily log-in rewards such as a 1st Anniversary Title for your in-game profile, a 1st Anniversary Chat Bubble, a Weapon Costume, a free Jewel Of Evolution, Jewel of Life, Jewel of Moonlight, EXP potions, and even more.

If that wasn’t enough, from now until May 18th, you may also complete various quests and collect Fragments of Memory to obtain various unique rewards depending on how much you can collect. During the same time period, players will also receive a free coupon code in their mail for a free Jewel of Life, EXP Potion, Attack Stone, Life Stone, Defense Stone, and a Steel of Refinement.

And the announcements don’t end there either, as also included in this update was the news that some additional brand new content is on its way! This content update will allow players to experience the power of Angels through a new Angel’s Ordeals quest and a new Class Change path through Angel Incarnation, all of which will be available later this same month!

Needless to say, this is a ton of free stuff and content all up for grabs by just simply logging in and playing MU Archangel, so if you’re interested or have been curious, now’s the perfect time. You can find MU Archangel for free on Google Play and the App Store.