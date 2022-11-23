Latest MU Archangel update introduces new systems to reach even greater strength

Preferred Partner Feature

Webzen Inc have revealed the latest massive features for its mobile MMORPG MU Archangel. Following on from the recent implementation of Soul Weapons, players now will be able to massively upgrade their armour for the ultimate gear set.

If you are lucky enough to have the use of Holy Armor, you can now make use of Curse Marking to make it even stronger. A new slot opens up as Holy Armor gets promoted, and then you will need to unlock the Curse’s Core by completing sub-quests, which is well worth doing.

Curse Infusion is a way to make the marking even stronger, and requires Shaman’s Hearts to do so. After promoting all Curse Markings up to Unique Grade or higher, you will until new even more powerful Curse Skills, which will only increase in power as the Curse Markings are promoted further. When you have promoted at least two Curse Markings to the Unique grade, some powerful Curse Resonance Effects will become active, which will make your character nigh unstoppable.

It is not just your character who can get a boost, with the new Mount Awakening system giving your beloved companion some love too. Unfortunately the system is not available for every mount, and the eligible ones can be checked under the Awaken option on the Mount screen. When awakened using the special materials, mounts will receive a cool new skin, as well as powerful Property Skills, making them an even more invaluable ally in your journey.

On top of the armour and awakening upgrades, the latest update is also offering: login rewards, weekly EXP buff, Loren Festival, a special daily package, a weekly package, a top-up bonus, and a first purchase event

If you are located in Southeast Asia, MU Archangel can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. You can also stay up to date with all the latest news by following the game’s official website and Facebook channel.