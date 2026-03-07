Outhold brings minimalist roguelike tower defence to iOS and Android

Short runs, permanent upgrades, and endless waves

Outhold launches on iOS and Android after a successful PC run

Roguelike tower defence built around short survival runs

Permanent upgrades and flexible build experimentation drive progression

I feel like strategy games have been getting a bit leaner lately. Fewer distractions, cleaner interfaces, and the basic systems end up doing most of the talking. That’s more or less the idea behind Outhold, which is heading to iOS and Android on March 9th after already finding success on PC.

The core idea is simple enough. Each run begins with a fragile defence around the fading fires of Outhold. Enemies arrive in waves, and towers fire back. Your goal is to survive as long as possible. And when the run inevitably collapses, which it will, you take the resources you earned and invest them in permanent upgrades before trying again.

It’s that familiar incremental loop. Start a run. Push a little further. Upgrade. Repeat. Slowly become strong enough to wipe out things that previously flattened you.

Build variety is where you can expect a little bit of flavour. You can double down on a single tower type, stack upgrades into something wildly overpowered, or experiment with synergies between multiple towers. The upgrade tree is deep, but flexible. Everything can be refunded freely, so experimenting won’t punish you.

The mobile version keeps the same structure that made the Steam release popular, just adjusted for shorter sessions and touchscreen controls.

