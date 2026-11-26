Monster Must Die is the newest Habby release to hit mobile

It combines roguelike and tower defence into an exciting new combination

Bring up to four heroes to the battlefield and fight off hordes of monsters

Habby is a developer and publisher that has released some neat little mobile games over the years. You may recall Archero One and Two, as well as Dicero and Capybara Go! Now, Habby are once more tackling the roguelike genre, and fusing it with tower defence as pre-registration opens for Monster Must Die!

Monster Must Die, as mentioned above, mashes up two genres with tower defence and roguelike. You start each battle with a summoning tower, then gradually introduce up to four heroes to fight off near-endless waves of monsters.

The world could always use more heroes

Of course, as you might expect, Monster Must Die takes some cues from Vampire Survivors, especially in having the myriad of strategies and skills that you can combo together to take on the forces of evil! That means plenty of opportunities to tinker with builds.

And Habby are also eager to point out you have effectively unlimited stamina, meaning that you won't need to worry about waiting on timers to get back into the fight. You'll certainly need that stamina to take on the hordes and power up by visiting the Dungeon.

Overall, Monster Must Die looks like a lot of Habby's other releases: a perfectly competent take on a tried-and-true genre. About the only thing I can say is that it doesn't do much to stand out otherwise. Hopefully, when it does release, we'll see it making more of an impression, but for now it's just worth keeping an eye on.

I mean, if you want to see big and impressive, you need only look as far as our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week. That's where we've put some of the most interesting releases from the last seven days in a single place for you to browse!