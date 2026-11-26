Delta Force, the tactical multiplatform shooter, is finally launching its Metal Gear Solid collab

Grab the new Naked Snake appearance for Nox, and the Cardboard Box Stealth action

Jump in, survive and get a new gun appearance while watching out for collab-exclusive items to find

When it comes to tactical stealth action, you can't get more definitive than Metal Gear Solid, even if it sometimes stretches the boundaries of belief in the process. Fortunately, those of you looking to experience it on mobile have a new option, as Delta Force once more teams up with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater for a brand-new collab!

Running from November 27th until December 31st, the Delta Force x Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater collab sees the debut of the new Naked Snake appearance for Nox, available through research, and you can emulate Snake's typical 'stealthy' moves with the Cardboard Box Stealth action, entirely free for all players to claim.

Boxed in

Not only that, but through December 27th, you can also unlock a new appearance for the SR-3M inspired by Snake Eater. Simply stay alive in matches for as long as possible, with time survived across all modes counting towards the final reward.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for Metal Gear-themed boxes scattered around Operations maps, giving you a chance to pick up further collab-exclusive items, like themed figurines to add to your collection!

While collabs can seem a bit samey after a while, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more fitting partnership than Metal Gear Solid with an equally tactically focused shooter. Admittedly, it does seem as though the collaboration has seen more than a few delays, so I'm sure many of you are just happy this collab is arriving and available from November 27th to December 31st!

If you need something else to take up your time on mobile once you've finished this event, though, don't fear. Because our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week offers a hefty amount of new material to add to what I'm sure is already a gem-studded backlog!