Monster Hunter Outlanders on iOS and Android - Download Size, Supported Phones and Requirements

Massive monsters, massive size - on your phone, that is! Find out what the Monster Hunter Outlanders system requirements are before downloading the RPG on your phone.

It's all about MHO fever over here at our hypothetical PG Towers, as we're all gearing up for the launch of Monster Hunter Outlanders on October 29th! TiMi Studio Group and Capcom's massive franchise is heading to mobile in its full-fledged action RPG form, with thrilling hunts, strategic terrain navigation, and absolutely no auto-combat.

With all the hype, you're likely as pumped as we are to finally get your hands on it. And since it's made for mobile, you'll need to check whether or not your phone can handle all its awesomeness, which is where our handy guide comes in.

MH Outlanders system requirements

CBT iOS Android 1 iPhone 12 or newer, iOS 17 or above RAM: 8 GB or higher CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or equivalent and above, Android 12 or above 2 iPhone XR or later, iOS 17 or later Snapdragon 845 or later, Android 12 or later 3 iPhone XR or later, iOS 17 or later Snapdragon 845 or later, Android 12 or later

Since we're still a few weeks away from the official launch, we've only got info on the previous Closed Beta Tests so far.

As for the MH Outlanders download size, the official App Store listing says it's 3.6 GB, but players who took part in the previous CBTs actually report a 40 GB requirement for the build. Whether or not that's still the case on the official release remains to be seen, but suffice it to say you might want to start freeing up space on your phone right now.

Of course, given how expansive the RPG is, I suppose it's totally understandable why it should take up a good amount of real estate on your device's storage. There's a lot to unpack, after all, with the customisable Fated Adventurer, the epic monsters, and the pulls you can summon from the gacha.

In any case, once you're sure you've got enough space, the next question would be which version to download: Garena or Level Infinite? You might want to have a look at our Monster Hunter Outlanders preview too to get a feel for how it plays!