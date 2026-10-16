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Monster Hunter Outlanders on iOS and Android - Download Size, Supported Phones and Requirements

Massive monsters, massive size - on your phone, that is! Find out what the Monster Hunter Outlanders system requirements are before downloading the RPG on your phone.

Monster Hunter Outlanders on iOS and Android - Download Size, Supported Phones and Requirements
By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
| Monster Hunter Outlanders

It's all about MHO fever over here at our hypothetical PG Towers, as we're all gearing up for the launch of Monster Hunter Outlanders on October 29th! TiMi Studio Group and Capcom's massive franchise is heading to mobile in its full-fledged action RPG form, with thrilling hunts, strategic terrain navigation, and absolutely no auto-combat.

With all the hype, you're likely as pumped as we are to finally get your hands on it. And since it's made for mobile, you'll need to check whether or not your phone can handle all its awesomeness, which is where our handy guide comes in.

MH Outlanders system requirements

Since we're still a few weeks away from the official launch, we've only got info on the previous Closed Beta Tests so far. 
CBT iOS Android
1 iPhone 12 or newer, iOS 17 or above RAM: 8 GB or higher

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or equivalent and above, Android 12 or above
2 iPhone XR or later, iOS 17 or later Snapdragon 845 or later, Android 12 or later
3 iPhone XR or later, iOS 17 or later Snapdragon 845 or later, Android 12 or later

As for the MH Outlanders download size, the official App Store listing says it's 3.6 GB, but players who took part in the previous CBTs actually report a 40 GB requirement for the build. Whether or not that's still the case on the official release remains to be seen, but suffice it to say you might want to start freeing up space on your phone right now.

Of course, given how expansive the RPG is, I suppose it's totally understandable why it should take up a good amount of real estate on your device's storage. There's a lot to unpack, after all, with the customisable Fated Adventurer, the epic monsters, and the pulls you can summon from the gacha.

monsters battling each other in the field

In any case, once you're sure you've got enough space, the next question would be which version to download: Garena or Level Infinite? You might want to have a look at our Monster Hunter Outlanders preview too to get a feel for how it plays!

Monster Hunter Outlanders icon
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Monster Hunter Outlanders
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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.