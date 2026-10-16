Monster Hunter Outlanders in SEA and Hong Kong: Garena or Level Infinite - Which Version to Download?

If you're itching to download Monster Hunter Outlanders, let me break down the different clients for you: Garena or Level Infinite?

We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the exact server opening times for when Monster Hunter Outlanders launches on October 29th, and in line with that, you'll probably want to know which version you should download too - particularly if you're based in Southeast Asia like me.

Garena or Level Infinite - Which Version to Download?

So, the thing is, Monster Hunter Outlanders is being published by Garena in SEA, which means players based in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam will need to access the TiMi Studio Group and Capcom RPG via the Garena MH portal . This also includes Hong Kong and Latin America.

Level Infinite (Tencent), on the other hand, publishes the global version, and while that's supposedly not going to be an issue based on where you're, well, based, it might be difficult for you to take part in any co-op content across borders in the future.

That's because there will be two clients accessible via the respective portals I've linked, so you'll need to download the client in your country (or use a VPN, if you have one, perhaps). Accounts will be separate, as you might expect, between versions, so MH Outlanders Garena is essentially going to be a different client from MHO North America, Japan, or Europe.

That said, pre-registration is still open for both, and you can do so using the official website in your region! But for now, if you're wondering what else Monster Hunter Outlanders has in store for you, Shaun's preview should give you a pretty good idea. Or, you might want to check if MHO is a gacha game just so you can get your pulls ready. And how about getting a sense of how a controller might work, and whether or not you can play it on PC?