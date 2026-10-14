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Monster Hunter Outlanders global launch times for every region

Can't wait until the official launch? Then you'll want to know what the Monster Hunter Outlanders global launch times are for every region!

Monster Hunter Outlanders global launch times for every region
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Monster Hunter Outlanders

If you've been eyeing that Monster Hunter Outlanders release date ever since you got a hint of the upcoming RPG, you'll be happy to know that it's actually closer than you might think. Landing on iOS and Android on October 29th, 2026, the massive Capcom franchise brings its equally massive monsters to your phone as a completely made-for-mobile experience - and we can't wait until it's out!

Of course, the confirmed global Monster Hunter Outlanders release aside, you'll probably want to know how soon you can get started on your journey across Aesoland in your region. Specific server opening times haven't been announced just yet, so we'll make sure to fill in the specific details as soon as they're available.

For now, hunters across the globe can gear up on October 29th (except mainland China, which will have a 2027 launch date).

Region Server opening time
HKT October 29th, Time TBC
PHT October 29th, Time TBC
SGT October 29th, Time TBC
ICT October 29th, Time TBC
WIB October 29th, Time TBC
BRT October 29th, Time TBC
VET October 29th, Time TBC
PT October 29th, Time TBC
ET October 29th, Time TBC
GMT October 29th, Time TBC
CET October 29th, Time TBC

And just in case you happened to have wandered in here without knowing exactly what Monster Hunter Outlanders is all about, it's an action-packed RPG developed by TiMi Studio Group, where you explore a vast world filled with larger-than-life monsters that you get to hunt solo or with friends.

Monsters will have very specific weak points, and there are different ways you can take them down, but the thrill of the hunt makes every victory more satisfying because you'll have earned that win. Plus, loot you get from the grind can be used to craft gear to really flaunt your victories as you go along!

For now, you might be interested in knowing whether or not Monster Hunter Outlanders is a gacha game, or take a peek at our hands-on to get a feel for the game. Until then, see you in Aesoland, fellow hunters! 

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.