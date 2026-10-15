Will Monster Hunter Outlanders Be on PC? Emulators and Controller Support Explained

If you're looking to play this action-packed RPG on a bigger screen, you'll need to know: Will Monster Hunter Outlanders be on PC?

I feel like I need to preface this by saying that Monster Hunter Outlanders is a mobile game through and through - it's built for mobile, and it's meant to be enjoyed on your iOS and Android device.

Will Monster Hunter Outlanders Be on PC?

Of course, not everyone is as touchscreen-savvy even in this day and age, so I can understand if you're looking for a proper alternative despite the touchscreen-optimised interface here.

So, right off the bat, will Monster Hunter Outlanders be on PC? No, it will not - BUT it will have full controller support, as confirmed by the devs, so there's that. If you're looking to play on a bigger screen, you can easily mirror your smartphone and opt for the controller support once it's out.

Emulators and Controller Support Explained

Now, if you're still looking to play Monster Hunter Outlanders somewhere other than your phone, there are different emulators you might want to look into. The most popular ones include BlueStacks LDplayer , and MuMu , but as always, there's a specific disclaimer for these: they're not always going to work as smoothly as you'd like.

In some cases, the developers might also ban your account if they discover you're using less-than-ideal means to play the game elsewhere, so do so at your own risk.

As for MH Outlanders controller support, that's not something you should concern yourself with on PC emulators. For instance, all you really need to do is install the emulator onto your PC, then sign in to the Google Play Store using the emulator. From there, you can download any mobile game you want, just like you would on your smartphone.

Since there is no native MH Outlanders PC port, do expect to encounter a few hiccups along the way, most likely with the menu items, navigation, and interface. Combat might be a tad easier to emulate with screen mapping, but other than that, just be prepared for some fiddly controls every now and then when you're emulating on PC.

That said, if you just can't wait until the October 29th launch, you might be curious to know: is Monster Hunter Outlanders a gacha game?