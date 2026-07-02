Monster Hunter Outlanders launches registration for its third closed beta

Monster Hunter Outlanders is opening pre-registration for its third closed beta

This new beta lets you encounter new radiant beasts and try out new hunters

Outlanders is set to offer classic third-person combat like the console originals

Monster Hunter has had a meteoric rise since its earliest days on the PlayStation, becoming a bona fide cornerstone of Capcom's catalogue abroad as much as it was in Japan. Now, fans on mobile will soon be able to get their hands on the latest smartphone adaptation, Monster Hunter Outlanders, with its latest closed beta open for sign-ups.

Monster Hunter Outlanders, unlike spinoffs such as Monster Hunter Now, looks to replicate the classic third-person ARPG mechanics of the original series. Allowing you to not only battle enormous monsters (duh) but also to explore the expansive and fantastical world of the Monster Hunter series too. Suffice it to say that it's got both longtime fans and newcomers intrigued.

I must confess that I feel like a monster

The latest application period will run from July 2nd to July 24th and features two categories for both general players and content creators. The newest beta test will introduce new radiant monsters and hunters not yet seen in previous closed beta tests.

The closed beta itself is set to be open to a pretty wide-ranging audience as well, with regions such as Japan, the United States, the UK, France and Germany all included. It seems to me as if Monster Hunter Outlanders is shaping up to be a pretty well-hyped release.

Certainly, Monster Hunter Outlanders making its way to mobile is quite fitting for the series, which had a pretty long run on the PlayStation Portable. Bringing an authentic Monster Hunter experience to mobile will, I reckon, really resonate with many fans who've been waiting to have something closer to the third-person original.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is a great example of adapting a game for a new audience on mobile. And if you want to keep up with other exciting new releases, then be sure to check out our constantly updated list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)!