YouTube Playables turns all those dodgy mobile game adverts into actual games

Everything has games now

YouTube Playables expands to more than 50 markets

Play instant games without installing anything

In-app purchases are planned for 2027

Most of us carry around a mental shelf of mobile games we've only ever met in adverts. The runner where you pick the right gate to grow taller, or the one where you sneak up behind guards, played badly on purpose so you'll download it and do better. I've skipped them hundreds of times. Now, thanks to YouTube Playables, they're sitting a tap away from whatever you were watching.

YouTube Playables has been around since 2024 in a handful of countries, including the UK, but it has now expanded to more than 50 markets, taking in the EU and the Nordics. The idea hasn't changed. Instant web games that run inside the YouTube app and website, with nothing to install.

The most popular ones are who you'd guess. Voodoo and CrazyLabs are among the names YouTube is putting up front, and the gate-picking runner has passed 106 million plays on its own. The adverts are now the games, and apparently a lot of people are playing them. There are no in-app purchases for now, though Google is aiming to test them during 2027.

Because it all runs in a browser, these are also technically PC games now. I tried a few on desktop, and a lot of them don't survive the trip. A portrait game drops into a thin strip down the middle of the screen with empty colour on either side, and the more of that void you get, the more sloppy the whole thing looks.

For now, getting in is gated. Developer access is in early access, and studios have to apply through an interest form. Add purchases in 2027 and there's real money in it, and once there's real money in it, I'd give it six months before that shelf might just get filled up with AI slop.

YouTube Playables is free on the YouTube app and website now.

In the meantime, our list of the best mobile games of the year (so far) has plenty you'll recognise.