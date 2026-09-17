Monster Hunter Outlanders gives you a look at its original Elder Dragon in its TGS 2026 trailer

Monster Hunter Outlanders showed off brand-new gameplay at TGS 2026 this week

It features not just a look at traversal and environments, but also a glimpse of their original Elder Dragon

Ruger Aidal is a gold-scaled dragon that promises to offer a truly challenging boss battle

Monster Hunter is a series well-known for, well, hunting monsters. And the most terrifying and exciting to face of all are the elder dragons. At Tokyo Game Show 2026, the upcoming mobile spinoff Monster Hunter Outlanders debuted a major new trailer, giving us an extended look at the game's own original elder dragon Ruger Aidal in action.

Ruger Aidal is an enormous, classical western-style dragon, although rather than breathing fire, he attempts to defeat the player with an enormous wing tip. Aidal is undoubtedly an impressive specimen, and by the looks of things an equally challenging boss battle to tackle too!

Hunting seas

Aside from Aidal himself, we also get a good look at new and returning monsters in action through Monster Hunter Outlanders. Not to mention some gorgeous environmental shots, and traversal systems such as swimming, gliding and ziplines. And for you weapon and armour enthusiasts, we also have a solid look at plenty of sets in action.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is pitched as a true mobile adaptation of the original formula. That means third-person hunting across vast, open terrain and some challenging boss battles against the most fearsome monsters out there, as you might be hoping for.

The trailer also confirms there will be different characters, as we see the dual-wielding Haze and greatsword-wielder Freya as part of the trailer. I think that more than anything, the idea of playing as different characters (as well as your own protagonist) will be what makes or breaks Monster Hunter Outlanders for long-time fans.

Speaking of the Tokyo Game Show, why not hear what we thought was worth keeping an eye on? Episode 95 of the Pocket Gamer Podcast has us looking at some of the most exciting upcoming releases for mobile slated to make an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2026! And there's definitely some you'll want to keep an eye out for.