Monster Hunter Outlanders - Does it have promo codes?

Monster Hunter Outlanders offers a challenging adaptation of Capcom's hit franchise for mobile

So, for those of you looking to minmax, you'll be wondering if it has codes

The answer? No. But sort of. Read on and find out more!

With Monster Hunter Outlanders being such a massive release, and probably the most faithful adaptation of Capcom's hit franchise to mobile yet, plenty of you are probably wanting to dive in and give it a go. And that means the usual question: 'does this game have promo codes?'

Well, fortunately for you we've gone to the trouble of tracking down how many there are (or a lack thereof) to help take the legwork out of things!

Monster Hunter Outlanders codes

Does Monster Hunter Outlanders have codes? No. Well…sort of. It’s hard to tell for sure because we’ve only got closed beta access ahead of the launch. So it may very well change in time, or be added post-launch.

What I know for sure is that I trawled through every menu I could find, and there was nothing to find in terms of promo code entry fields or other options.

However, what Monster Hunter Outlanders certainly did have was options for claiming gifts which you’ll want to keep an eye out for. In particular, downloading resource packs will net you some free in-game goodies. So be sure to dig through your in-game mailbox at launch, especially if you pre-registered!

And watch this space ahead of time, because we'll be keeping this piece updated as, and when, new information releases. Not only that, but if you want more info on how to maximise your progress in Monster Hunter Outlanders, check out our list of what to do (and what not to do) in Monster Hunter Outlanders!

In the meantime, if you want to find out more about Monster Hunter Outlanders, why not check out our list of the how Monster Hunter Outlanders is different to Wilds and Now? This offers my impressions of where fans of MH on mobile, as well as console and PC, may find things familiar and different when it comes to Monster Hunter Outlanders.