Marvel Contest of Champions teases a new editorialised champion for its 11th anniversary

Marvel Contest of Champions has teased their newest upcoming Champion for 2026

J. Jonah Jameson joins the contest, piloting the Spider-slayer robot

Meanwhile, the 11th anniversary celebrations promise a host of goodies for the holidays

Kabam's Marvel: Contest of Champions has remained hugely popular with true believers on mobile. And after an action-packed year, there's no surprise that they've got more lined up for the holidays and 2026 beyond. But with their latest champion, the developer may have thrown even the diehard fans a curveball, as J. Jonah Jameson joins the battle!

Yes, even I had to look up exactly how a schlubby guy in his early fifties could stand toe-to-toe with gods and monsters. But way-back-when, before he mellowed out a bit, good ol' JJ sent a robot called the Spider Slayer after Spider-Man, and it would seem that he's doing so again come 2026!

That's not all, because to help celebrate 11 years of Contests, you'll also be able to grab the Summoner's Choice 2025 champion completely free. And this time around, it's Mr Knight, alongside a special player title based on your tenure, as well as an Anniversary supply drop calendar running for up to seven days between the 11th and the 18th.

Get me pictures of Spider-Man!

It's certainly an interesting addition to the roster, J. Jonah Jameson that is. But if you're not all that enthused, then we're still not done with the celebrations! The MCoC Banquet Event makes a return from January 19th to 2nd, and you can enjoy not just a suite of events but also the chance to nab seven-star champions such as Scorpion, Kingin and Punisher.

Huh, I'm feeling like there's a Spider-Villain theme going on here. But even that barely scrapes the surface of goodies on offer, so be sure to check in for the Naughty and Nice new player bundle giveaway, Christmas rewards and the Cosmic Invasion collab starting January!

And be sure to check out our Marvel: Contest of Champions tier list while you're here, to get prepped for all these great unlockables and new additions!