Hearthstone welcomes Beast Speaker Taka along with the Day of Rebirth Mini-Set

An egg-cellent adventure

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Hearthstone
  • 38 new cards to shake up the meta 
  • Beast Speaker Taka arrives
  • Gain a Legendary Beast's stats

If there's one thing my love for Sanrio's Gudetama proves, it's that I apparently really like eggs - which is why the latest expansion for Hearthstone is immediately appealing at first glance. It is, indeed - as the official announcement says - time to "shell-ebrate", especially since there are 38 new cards that will shake up the meta with the Day of Rebirth Mini-Set.

All this is because the Egg of Khelos has already begun to stir (which, in turn, stirs up your decks too, I'd imagine). This includes 4 Legendary cards, by the way, along with an Epic card, 17 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards to tinker around with. Life begins anew, after all, whenever the dinosaur-hatching season kicks off - and with new life come new decks!

Apart from continuing your adventures in the Lost City Of Un’Goro, of particular importance is Beast Speaker Taka - on Battlecry, she lets you Discover a Legendary Beast and embody its stats. This means you can gain its strength from any class - even more formidable is that you can Summon it on Deathrattle. Talk about going out with a bang, eh?

The Mini-Set's normal version will set you back by $14.99 or 2,000 Gold, while the all-Golden version will have a price tag of $69.99 or 10,000 Gold. A bonus perk here is the Diamond copy of the Beast Speaker Taka Legendary minion to help you get more bang for your buck.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Hearthstone on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she's in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction.