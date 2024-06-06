Monster Hunter Now's new season debuts Elder Dragons, the Gunlance and more

There's a whole lot more monsters to hunt out there it seems

Monster Hunter Now's latest update, Dancing With the Temptes, will soon be here

Elder Dragons, new monsters and Elder Dragon Interceptions are all new additions

You'll also be able to wield a whole new weapon, the Gunlance, to help you out

Monster Hunter Now's latest patch is set to arrive on June 12th, and we've got all the details for what you can expect about the most packed content patch thus far. Dancing With the Tempest is set to be one of Monster Hunter Now's biggest content updates yet.

Of course, the big introduction here is Elder Dragons. And while we don't have all the details yet, these mythical beasts that defy even the fictional ecology of the Monster Hunter Universe will appear in-game via something called Elder Dragon Interceptions.

In terms of monsters, the first being added is Kushala Daora, which will be available only via the new Interceptions. Next are Khezu and Basarios, with more monsters set to be added throughout season 2.

And if you're a weapons-aficionado, you'll be glad to know this latest update will satisfy your cravings with the new Gunlance weapon. With the high-power Wyvern's Fire and Burstfire, this new weapon increases its damage as it heats up, ensuring there are plenty of rewards to go with your risk.

But that's not all! There are new skills with Kushala Frostwind, Artillery, Special Insurance and more. New Hunter Medals can be earned to display on your guild card, and new story quests to go along with the monster appearances. If you missed out on earlier monsters now leaving the field you can also still hunt them down with urgent quests as part of the season 2 storyline.

Overall, this new season shows a real increase in investment into Monster Hunter Now by Niantic. After the hotly-anticipated changes to Hunt-a-thons, it seems like this summer will be heating up for fans with all new content to explore. Be sure to check in when this all starts to go live on June 12th!

