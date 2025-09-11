Monster Hunter Now introduces Exploration Bases, the equivalent of PokéStops

Get out there and explore!

Monster Hunter Now's latest feature is here with Exploration Bases

Upgrade and contribute to their growth to gain rewards

Enjoy weekly rewards and goodies from growing your exploration base

Since Monster Hunter Now first launched, one of the main concerns for Niantic has been getting players out and about. After all, Monster Hunter is a cult hit, but nowhere near the international brand of Pokémon. Yet their latest tactic might be a real game-changer, as Exploration Bases have just been introduced!

What are Exploration Bases? Well, put simply, they're like PokéStops for Monster Hunter. You'll visit them and work together with other hunters in order to upgrade each base by gathering Exploration emblems and reports.

Obviously, Monster Hunter Now already has many gathering points. But the Exploration Bases offer a far more involved process for fans, allowing them to upgrade these bases as well as appear on leaderboards to showcase their progress. Keep working at it over a three-week wave to nab Item Box Expansion +500 and up to 2,000 base reputation.

What's that coming over the hill?

One of the major pillars of Monster Hunter has been the sense of community. After all, in the series, you're not playing some ragtag Dovahkiin or chosen one taking down beasties all on your lonesome. You have the backing of an entire organisation, even in single player, and plenty of friends when you go online.

With that in mind, the addition of Exploration Bases is an ingenious way to give players a common goal to work towards. The fact that it's not necessarily connected to active monster hunting means that even players of a lesser power level can reliably contribute to the growth of these bases and benefit from the rewards.

If you're planning on jumping in, check out these Monster Hunter tips and make sure to redeem these Monster Hunter Now promo codes to nab yourself a free boost!