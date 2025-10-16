Monster Hunter Now debuts new monster with the Elder Dragon Malzeno and new event

Time for interception

Monster Hunter Now is set to debut the blood-draining dragon Malzeno

Take them on in the new ticketed event, Autumn Hunt 2025

Malzeno will be the only dragon to appear, and you can nab other exclusive rewards

While it may be overshadowed compared to mega-hit Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now is still a fun and popular take on the series from Niantic. But now, hunters will be facing their greatest challenge yet as the elder dragon Malzeno makes its debut, alongside a major new in-game event for Monster Hunter Now!

Malzeno's size and majesty should do nothing to make you forget how dangerous it is. Using the Qurio to drain the life of other living creatures, it stalks and attacks at night, a bit like a vampire. Turning a bloody red crimson in a form known as the Bloodening (yes, really), it's one to be feared on a dark and spooky night.

Fortunately, when Malzeno debuts on November 20th and starts appearing in Elder Dragon Interceptions, you'll have reason to take them on. The online event Autumn Hunt 2025 is a ticketed event (at $8.99 a pop) that offers various benefits for signing up.

Spooky dragons and lots of blood

What kind of benefits? Well, to start, there are no cooldowns for joining Elder Dragon Interceptions or Hunt-a-thons, while interceptions will only feature Malzeno. You can earn other special rewards too, such as layered equipment based on the blood-draining dragon and an exclusive event sticker.

The Autumn Hunt will be held from November 20th to 21st and from November 22nd to 23rd. So check in on our Monster Hunter Now promo codes list to make sure you're all kitted out and get ready to take on the forces of Malzeno as the nights draw in and the feeding begins.

