Thimble or top hat? Mr Monopoly or Mr Burns? Monopoly Go x The Simpsons crossover lets you decide

It's a tycoon takeover in Springfield

Monopoly Go x The Simpsons collab is live now

Welcome the cast of the cartoons to new themed content

Runs until July 29th

Iwan has very kindly detailed all the nitty-gritty for the Monopoly Go x The Simpsons collab a few days ago, and now, the epic crossover is finally live. You have until July 29th to get your Springfield affairs in order, so I'd say that's plenty of time to collect exclusive sticker sets themed around the animated family - and maybe even bribe police chief Wiggum along the way.

I've mentioned this in the latest episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, but I'm more of a Family Guy fan myself - although that's not at all a diss on The Simpsons. I have no doubt of its lasting appeal and its knack for predicting real-world events, and really, with the big Mr Monopoly and Mr Burns showdown at its centre, I'm pretty sure Scopely's Monopoly collab will be on point.

I mean, there's the Nuclear Power Plant and Krustyland locations to build on, not to mention Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa joining in on all the board-based fun. Eagle-eyed fans of the franchise get to go all giddy about Easter eggs and deep-cut references, but I suppose even if you're a non-fan, there's still a lot to look forward to given the chaotic humour the IP is known for. It's all free, after all, so there's no reason not to give it a go.

Personally, the big rivalry between the two franchises' tycoons is what's caught my eye here, and apart from the animated short (which is filled with totally on-brand hilarity involving magical top hats, #1 employees, and parking spaces for yachts), there are the People magazine covers too:

And if you're at all curious, the team has put together a behind-the-scenes look at how the clash of cartoons came together too. Or better yet, you might want to download Monopoly Go for free and give it a try yourself!