Top three mobile games like Monopoly Go
| Monopoly Go
Roll them bones!
- Monopoly Go has made huge waves on mobile with smash-hit popularity
- But what about if you fancy trying something different, yet not too different?
- Well take a look at three Monopoly Go-likes we reckon are worth trying!
For whatever reason, Scopely's rendition of the tabletop classic Monopoly has proven to be a huge smash hit. Which is probably good for them, considering it's one of the more expensive mobile games ever produced. And with its engaging mix of board game-style gameplay, daily activities (like daily dice) and competitive play, Monopoly Go is a real hit with players.
But you may find yourself wanting to give some other options a try. Yet what really hits as Monopoly Go does, you may wonder? Well, don't fret because we've actually hit on the idea of looking at three other interesting Monopoly Go-likes which might be well worth trying! So read on and find out more.
1
Top Tycoon: Coin Theme Empire
Now, this is probably one of those little 'love it or hate it' examples. Because Top Tycoon is very obviously cribbing from virtually every playbook by mixing in Monopoly-style gameplay, resource tycoon and building mechanics. Aside from the nightmarish-looking mascot that looks like Freddy Fazbear's rich grandpa, however, Top Tycoon is a relatively inoffensive take on the style if you can get past that.