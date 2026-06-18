Top three mobile games like Monopoly Go

Roll them bones!

Monopoly Go has made huge waves on mobile with smash-hit popularity

But what about if you fancy trying something different, yet not too different?

Well take a look at three Monopoly Go-likes we reckon are worth trying!

For whatever reason, Scopely's rendition of the tabletop classic Monopoly has proven to be a huge smash hit. Which is probably good for them, considering it's one of the more expensive mobile games ever produced. And with its engaging mix of board game-style gameplay, daily activities (like daily dice) and competitive play, Monopoly Go is a real hit with players.

But you may find yourself wanting to give some other options a try. Yet what really hits as Monopoly Go does, you may wonder? Well, don't fret because we've actually hit on the idea of looking at three other interesting Monopoly Go-likes which might be well worth trying! So read on and find out more.