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Top three mobile games like Monopoly Go

By Iwan Morris
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iOS + Android
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Top three mobile games like Monopoly Go

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  • Monopoly Go has made huge waves on mobile with smash-hit popularity
  • But what about if you fancy trying something different, yet not too different?
  • Well take a look at three Monopoly Go-likes we reckon are worth trying!

For whatever reason, Scopely's rendition of the tabletop classic Monopoly has proven to be a huge smash hit. Which is probably good for them, considering it's one of the more expensive mobile games ever produced. And with its engaging mix of board game-style gameplay, daily activities (like daily dice) and competitive play, Monopoly Go is a real hit with players.

But you may find yourself wanting to give some other options a try. Yet what really hits as Monopoly Go does, you may wonder? Well, don't fret because we've actually hit on the idea of looking at three other interesting Monopoly Go-likes which might be well worth trying! So read on and find out more.

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Monopoly Go
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1
Top Tycoon: Coin Theme Empire

An image of a ship crashing into a broken bridge which needs fixing Now, this is probably one of those little 'love it or hate it' examples. Because Top Tycoon is very obviously cribbing from virtually every playbook by mixing in Monopoly-style gameplay, resource tycoon and building mechanics. Aside from the nightmarish-looking mascot that looks like Freddy Fazbear's rich grandpa, however, Top Tycoon is a relatively inoffensive take on the style if you can get past that.

Top Tycoon: Coin Theme Empire icon
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Top Tycoon: Coin Theme Empire
Get it on Google Play

2
Coin Master: Board Adventure

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This is where we get into some of the really interesting examples. Coin Master needs no introduction as one of the hit casual puzzlers on mobile, so it's inevitable they'd get in on the success of Monopoly Go with one of their own takes on the format. Coin Master: Board Adventure throws in plenty of mechanics too, all built around navigating the board, collecting rewards and then completing buildings and villages outside it. If you were a Coin Master fan before getting into Monopoly Go, then this offers a very acceptable substitute with some interesting new mechanics.
Coin Master: Board Adventure icon
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Coin Master: Board Adventure
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
LINE GetRich GO

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Probably the most interesting example on this list. LINE will be familiar to many readers from Asia, as it's one of the more popular messaging apps abroad in places such as Japan. Just like Coin Master, this is pretty much a straight riff on the Monopoly Go concept, complete with the building of landmarks and various minigames to jump into. It has a much cutesier, child-friendly image, however. Might not hold up to its main competitor, but a credible alternative if you're looking for one!
LINE GetRich GO icon
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LINE GetRich GO
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

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Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
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Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who joined the Pocket Gamer Biz site fresh-faced from University before moving to the Pocketgamer.com editorial team in November of 2023.