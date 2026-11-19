Preferred Partner Feature

Clear collab missions for exclusive rewards

Collect Dune-themed cosmetics throughout the event

Crossover runs until February 2027

IGG is bringing the never-ending struggle for Spice into Doomsday: Last Survivors, and it'll last well into next year! In particular, the Doomsday: Last Survivors x Dune: Part Three event will have you diving into the post-apocalyptic world of the popular sci-fi franchise, just in time for the theatrical release of Dune: Part Three this December.

Running until February 17th, 2027, the crossover event spans two phases, and offers Commanders a new way to rage against the zombie apocalypse, with ornithopters, Sandworms, and plenty of interstellar conflict thrown into the mix.

The collab-exclusive cosmetics "Spice" up the fight against both Infected and fellow survivors too, with the Desert Wolf and Desert Rose collaboration Hero skins. You can even sync up your Shelters' theming with the Shai Hulud Shelter Skin and Dune HQ Atmosphere.

As for the main crossover event, Dune: Expedition takes you into an original narrative that tasks you with making difficult diplomatic decisions following the crash landing of a Fremen ship into the DLS world, via a space-time rift.

Phase 1: Fight for the Future runs until January 17th, with the [Galactic Roamer] letting you board a space shuttle to journey across the stars and collect valuable resources. The Manta Ornithopter March Skin and Sandworm Ride Shelter Decoration will be up for grabs as clear rewards, whilst [Battle Readiness] will offer pass rewards in return for completing daily missions.

As for Phase 2: Spark of Dawn, this will run from January 18th to February 17th, kicking off with [History Archivist] and its daily missions. [Intel Darknet], meanwhile, lets you earn Black Market Coins, as well as the Ducal Seal Chat Frame and the Ducal Signet Ring Chat Background as collab rewards among other goodies.

And, if you've got a competitive spirit, you'll be happy to know you can duke it out with other Commanders in the GvG mini-game [Archipelago Raid: Dune Themed Battlefield]. Designed exclusively to include Dune-inspired elements, you'll take on Sandworms and need to make sure your Squad coordination is on point throughout the limited visibility across the battlefield.

And finally, the DLS × Dune: Part Three Collaboration Collection puts five keepsakes up on offer so you can flaunt your fandom with a plush keychain, a pillow blanket, a fridge magnet, metal badge, and a mouse pad.

So if all that's got you properly hyped for the film, you can catch Dune: Part Three in theaters this December and immerse yourself in its world with the Doomsday: Last Survivors collab!