Monopoly Go! Chat is a social companion app to streamline communication

Bye bye scams?

Monopoly Go! Chat is rolling out in France as of now

Chat, text, and plan with your friends

This should hopefully reduce third-party trading communities and scams

Scopely seems to be taking a page from, recently acquired, Niantic’s playbook with its latest move: The Monopoly Go! Chat app. It's a standalone social companion that’s now rolling out in France.

Much like Niantic’s Campfire, which links together Pokémon Go and other games through community-driven communication, this feels like Scopely’s attempt to bring the Monopoly Go! community under one roof safely, and without the mess of unofficial sticker swap groups.

It’s a surprisingly smart step for a game that’s built as much on collaboration as competition. The app lets you chat, text, and plan with your friends and clubmates as you roll dice, trade stickers, and build up your fortune in the main Monopoly Go! experience.

You can form groups to coordinate sticker trades, celebrate big bank heists, and even get alerts when teammates need a hand, all from the same chat window. These Monopoly Go dice links should help with that too!

Beyond the social perks, there’s a practical layer to this too. By moving player coordination into an official space, Scopely can curb some of the chaos that’s come from third-party sticker-trading communities.

Think fewer scams, clearer communication, and maybe even a smoother path for future social events or community challenges. If Campfire helped Niantic foster safer meetups and events, Monopoly Go! Chat could be Scopely’s answer to the same problem, just with a bit more confetti and fake cash.

You’ll need to have Monopoly Go! installed and linked to access everything, but it’s clearly built for regulars who play and trade daily. And if you’re the type who’s constantly messaging teammates for missing stickers or plotting your next big board takeover, this might make things a lot easier.

The Monopoly Go! Chat app is available now in France, with wider rollout likely on the horizon. So, you’ll soon be chatting, swapping, and scheming your way to fortune straight from your phone.