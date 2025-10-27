KartRider Rush+ has released a new collaboration event with Hankook Tire

It’s a wheely good event

New iON Kart and outfit inspired by Hankook Tire

Complete event missions to unlock various rewards

Special community event will offer more freebies

KartRider Rush+ has always been about style as much as speed, and its latest collaboration proves it. Nexon has teamed up with South Korean tire giant Hankook Tire for a crossover that’s all about grip, drift, and good vibes. The partnership rolls out a fresh lineup of themed karts, suits, accessories, and community events, all inspired by Hankook’s EV tire brand, iON.

Naturally, the star of the show is the new iON Kart, a sleek ride built to leave tread marks in style. You can also suit up with the Hankook Tire Outfit and Hat, flash the Hankook Tire Plate, or express your victories with a set of iON Driftmojis and the animated Flying iON Bazzi.

The collab isn’t just cosmetic either - completing event missions like joining ranked races or staying logged in for 77 minutes earns you iON Kart Tire Shards, which can be traded for exclusive rewards.

Those looking for even more goodies can take part in the Community Mission: Unlock the iON Reward Set! event on Facebook. If the post hits its like and comment goals, everyone scores the iON Bazzi Portrait and iON Frame.

All of this slots neatly into Season 35: Magical World, which launched earlier this month. Between racing along the new Boomhill Drive Village and Collapsing Gold Mine tracks, testing out karts like Plasma Ice and Mad Dash, or meeting newcomers such as Mecha Bazzi and Athena, there’s already plenty going on.

Nexon’s weekend Rushmoor Farms events - yes, with actual farming - keep things weirdly charming too. And if you’re hunting for more adrenaline on wheels, you can check out our list of the best racing games on Android while your iON Kart cools down in the pits.

The Hankook Tire collaboration event is expected to run until October 31st. Visit KartRider Rush+’s official website for more information.