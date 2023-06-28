Pokémon GO integrates social app Campfire into the game, letting players engage with the community in a more meaningful way

Niantic has announced a brand new way for players to connect with each other across Pokémon GO with Campfire, a new social app that will aid players in engaging with the community in a more immersive way. Apart from letting trainers search for any active raids around their location, the app also offers a convenient way for trainers to discover local communities.

With Campfire, Pokémon GO players can look forward to joining forces and putting their battle prowess to the test in Raid Battles. The Team Up feature, in particular, lets players pick a host or join an existing raid easily. Accessing Campfire is convenient as well - all players have to do is tap on the green map icon on the right corner of the in-game map (while you're at it, why not check out these promo codes too?).

"When we designed the Raids feature in Pokémon GO, we were focused on creating new gameplay that encouraged people to get together in the real world at the same time and the same place," says Ivan Zhou, Product Director for Campfire. "To make finding and joining Raids even easier, we’re introducing Team Up, which connects Trainers with other nearby Trainers, to form a team and tackle Raid Battles together. We know a lot of our players look to disparate community tools to organise gameplay and it can be quite cumbersome, which is why we’re thrilled to make that a more connected experience. We can’t wait to see what our Trainers achieve with the new feature!"

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Pokémon GO on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.