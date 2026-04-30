AV Access unveils iDock B23: an 8K triple-monitor KVM docking station built for competitive gaming

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AV Access, a world-leading manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and conferencing devices, has just unveiled its latest 12-in-1 docking station, offering gamers an innovative new way to integrate their work, gaming, and social life into one seamless (and clutter-free) experience.

The iDock B23, the latest model in AV Access’ iDock series, is a triple-monitor KVM docking station, engineered to meet the demands of competitive gaming by offering full G-Sync and FreeSync support, lagless device switching, and a refresh rates up to 4K@165Hz and 1440P/1080P@240Hz. What that adds up to is a single all-in-one solution for gamers and streamers to switch out their monitor displays and devices at the push of a button.

"Professional gamers and creators often struggle with complex setups, cable clutter, and the need to switch between multiple systems," said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access. "The iDock B23 solves these challenges by combining triple-monitor output, 8K clarity, and a full docking station into one streamlined device."

See every detail and react to every frame

To ensure there’s no drop in your reaction time during your gaming sessions, The iDock B23 delivers 8K ultra-high resolution output so every scene is rendered with lifelike clarity. Backed by 4K@165Hz, 1440P@240Hz and 1080P@240Hz support with G-Sync and FreeSync VRR compatibility, every frame registers without blur or tearing, keeping the display locked in sync with the action at all times.

More screen space equals more control

Switch between gaming rig and work PC in one click

With support for up to three external monitors, The iDock B23 allows you to extend your across three screens at up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@165Hz, keeping all of the essential gaming features (whether it be maps, real-time stats, and team comms) on a dedicated display at all times. Laptop users can extend to two 4K@60Hz screens plus an additional 4K@30Hz display for a versatile multi-screen setup.No more unplugging cables or reconfiguring displays. The iDock B23 switches instantly via the front panel button or included wired remote, with zero-lag response — keyboards, mice, and displays are ready immediately with no disruption to gameplay. Sleeping PCs wake up automatically, so moving from a ranked match to live streaming or a work session takes a single click.

Every peripheral in one hub with zero clutter

Featuring USB 3.0, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, plus direct USB connections for gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets, The iDock B23 is effectively a swiss-army knife of ports allowing you to do away with countless cables and adaptors for a clutter-free workspace.

What’s more, the iDock B23 features 10Gbps data transfer, 100W USB-C charging, and Gigabit LAN, ensuring that every session stays powered and connected.

"The iDock B23 is built for users who demand the highest level of visual clarity and workflow efficiency. Now it is available on our official website and Amazon Store," added Bill Liao. "Whether you're editing 8K video, designing complex graphics, or diving into immersive gaming, this all-in-one KVM docking station gives you the power and flexibility to work and play, without compromise."