Tom and Jerry Blast is the second release from Saudi-based Steer Studios

Homegrown or home-fried?

Tom and Jerry Blast is the second release from Steer Studios, coming to mobile

While details are scant, it may be a puzzler or something more casual

Either way, it's a major new step for the up-and-coming studio

With cash flowing from virtually every direction, it's no surprise that the Saudi Arabian government has been so eager to make its mark in gaming. And one of those moves led to the creation of Steer Studios, a homegrown developer based in the country, that's now set to work on its second release, Tom and Jerry Blast!

Right now, we don't know too much about Tom and Jerry Blast, with no gameplay trailer or description to work from. But given that it's apparently quite early days for the studio on this project, that isn't exactly a surprise.

However, it's certainly interesting to see that, hot off the heels of their debut release Grunt Rush, Steer are being entrusted with such big names. But with the heavy expectations being put on projects such as Steer Studios to diversify the Saudi economy, that isn't unsurprising.

Big dreams

The major intention with projects such as the Esports World Cup and Steer Studios (amongst many other higher-profile developments) is to diversify the Saudi Arabian economy away from energy. That is to say, their current biggest export is fossil fuels.

Steer Studios has gone out of their way to both attract homegrown talent and outside team members, and given how Grunt Rush provided a very serviceable riff on the RTS genre for mobile, they have a good shot with Tom and Jerry Blast.

What could we expect? I'd wager a straightforward puzzler would be most likely, and it'd exemplify the 'walk before you run' approach, seeming to take place here. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what we end up with!

Want to keep up with all the best releases like this? Well, check in with us, and better yet, find out how they stack up by digging into our features, such as our latest review of FMV drama Road to Empress!