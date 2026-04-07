Pop Epoch codes (April 2026) - Freebies though the ages

As you encounter famous figures throughout history like Shakespeare and Joan of Arc, you'll need resources, won't you? Let our Pop Epoch codes lend you a hand!

Ah, time travel - it never gets old, does it? Pop Epoch is a new strategy experience from Nex Wave Games in which you’ll guide your village through the ages. Under the guidance of a benevolent creator, you’ll develop your civilisation across distinct eras, such as the ice, stone, and medieval ages.

To upgrade your civilisation, unlock new technologies and build new structures, you’re going to need a heap of resources. You’ll need stone and wood for researching new tech and upgrading buildings, as well as diamonds to speed up construction times.

Fortunately, there's a gift code system that lets you nab resources like Norman Oak and Diamonds for free.

Active Pop Epoch codes

EULAUNCH - Diamond x100, Norman Oak x5 Olive Branch x5, Acceleration Watch x5

- Diamond x100, Norman Oak x5 Olive Branch x5, Acceleration Watch x5 POPLAUNCH - Diamond x77, Random Resource Chest x10, Corolla x5, Signet Ring x1

- Diamond x77, Random Resource Chest x10, Corolla x5, Signet Ring x1 LAUNCHGIFT - Diamond x100, Norman Oak x5 Olive Branch x5, Acceleration Watch x5

Expired

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How to redeem Pop Epoch codes

Step 1: Launch the game

Launch the game Step 2: Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner of the main screen

Tap your profile icon in the upper left corner of the main screen Step 3: Tap Settings

Tap Settings Step 4: Tap Gift Code

Tap Gift Code Step 5: Type or copy and paste an active code into the text box

Type or copy and paste an active code into the text box Step 6: Tap Redeem

Redeeming your rewards is easy once you know where to go. Simply follow our step-by-step guide below:

If the code entered is valid, you’ll immediately receive your rewards. Be sure to check for typos and extra spaces if you have trouble redeeming. To avoid typos, we recommend copying and pasting directly from this page.

To keep up with the latest Pop Epoch codes, check its official social media channels or, better yet, bookmark this article and check back often. We update our lists frequently.

And if you love nabbing freebies, you should also check out our Magicmon World codes and SealM on Cross codes, too.