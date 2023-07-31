ML Adventure: Best Teams in 2023
Power up your team with the best heroes
Updated on July 31st, 2023 - Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Nitisha Upadhye.
In an RPG such as Mobile Legends: Adventure, a perfect strategy of deploying troops guarantees a victory every time. The troops consist of heroes from the Mobile Legends universe and sometimes it can be tough to choose the best heroes to build a strong team. So, to help you with this, we have created a list of the best teams in Mobile Legends: Adventure for 2023.
Mobile Legends: Adventure is all about deploying the heroes in the battle arena where the fight takes place automatically. All you have to do is tap on your troops and wait for the fight to finish. During the battle, you don’t have to tap on spells or skills as the game does it for you until the heroes die.
Before deploying your troops, make sure that you have upgraded their emblems and added the recommended equipment. In the practice arena, you can freely try out new builds and team compositions before heading into a real battle.
On top of that, you can form your own guild and invite players to join you in the arena. After levelling up, you can participate in the guild events and tackle the Guild Boss for some exciting and exclusive goodies.
As a MOBA, Mobile Legends frequently releases patch updates that come with nerfs and buffs to hero attributes, spells and items. This guide is completely based on the latest update and we will make sure to do the necessary changes whenever a new update rolls out. Mobile Legends Adventure is available to download on Google Play and the iOS App Store for free.
That’s all for the introduction of the game, take a look at all the best Mobile Legends: Adventure teams on the next page. Also, do visit our regularly updated MLA codes and Mobile Legends Adventure tier list.
1
Angela - Tigreal - Martis - Karina - Valir
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Tigreal and MartisMid
KarinaBack
Angela and Valir
This team composition is full of CC and sustain. At the front, we have Tigreal and Martis who have excellent crowd control and immune abilities, respectively. As a Tank, Tigreal can sustain a lot of damage which will be a great help for Martis and Karina to engage. In addition, we have Angela who acts as core support of the team. Her healing, shield and immobilising ability will be essential for Karina as Assassins have comparatively lower HP. Lastly, Valir’s burning and stunning ability will deal both damage and provide opportunities for the heroes at the front to engage.
2
Akai - Franco - Lapu-Lapu - Wanwan - Yi Sun-shin
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Akai and FrancoMid
Lapu-LapuBack
Wanwan and Yi Sun-shin
With Franco and Akai in the lead, you can rely on their crowd control abilities, and they can initiate the battle. Akai is a tank, so it can shield the team while the others deal damage. Wanwan and Yi Sun-shin can be positioned at the back, so they’re well-shielded and can deal massive damage. Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu can be in the middle can add additional damage.
3
Selena - Bane - Granger - Hylos - Karina
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Hylos and BaneMid
Karina and SelenaBack
Granger
This MLA team is comprised of high damage heroes with long-duration stuns and slows. Selena is a perfect pick when you can send out traps to stun them, which also works well with Hylos’ pokes. Karina can easily melt the enemy and flee from sticky situations.
Whereas, Granger is good at the back as his ultimate has a long CD and is comparatively low in HP. Bane works as a mage and fighter. And, in this setup, he mostly plays the role of support.
4
Xborg - Estes - Odette - Claude - Zilong
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Xborg and ZilongMid
Odette and ClaudeBack
Estes
Xborg is a meta pick due to its high damage and sustain. You can either build full damage or full tank on Xborg and dominate the arena due to the True Damage ability. Zilong’s fast attack speed with lifesteal build can be a nightmare for a squishy hero.
Odette and Claude, backed by Estes are a perfect combo of attack speed, stun, regen and magic penetration. Note that Odette needs to be on a max level to use Estes’ ult.
5
Lesley - Angela - Saber - Gord - Lunox
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Saber and LunoxMid
Gord and LesleyBack
Angela
It is essential to keep a support hero such as Angela and Estes as some fights might last longer than usual and there’s a fair chance of delay in activating the lifesteal passive. With the help of Gord’s Stun and Ultimate, Lunox and Saber can easily melt down the enemy with magic penetration and physical burst damage.
Lesley’s crit damage is a bonus as her passive deals an extra 30% physical and critical damage.
6
Badang - Cyclops - Gatotkaca - Guinevere - Kaja
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Badang and GatotkacaMid
Kaja and GuinevereBack
Cyclops
A full CC team is also a good choice if the enemy has high attack speed or mobility heroes. Cyclops’ ultimate can freeze the enemy for a period of time that allows Badang and Gatotkaca to engage. You can get lucky if Badang rushes in when Gatotkaca lands a perfect Ultimate on the enemy’s carry.
In addition, Kaja and Guinevere can also take part when Badang’s wall is up. Guinevere can knock up the enemy along with Badang but make sure you add high attack speed in Badang’s build to trigger the passive continuously as it depends on stacks.
7
Atlas - Natan - Alpha - Silvanna - Uranus
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionFront
Atlas and UranusMid
Alpha and SilvannaBack
Natan
Except for Atlas, the rest of the heroes have good lifesteal and regen abilities. The Atlas and Silvanna combo is evergreen as they both have lock and stun. Alpha’s True Damage can enhance the rest of the team’s damage as it removes armour effects.
Use Uranus to absorb the damage at the front as his passive helps him regen within a short period of time. Lastly, Natan, as a Marksman, can melt the enemy from a safe distance.
8
Lylia - Jawhead - Kadita - Franco - Hayabusa
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Franco and JawheadMid
Lylia and KaditaBack
Hayabusa
We suggest you keep Jawhead and Franco as the frontline heroes because of their CC skills and decent sustain. With Kadita and Lylia, your mid lane will do decent magic damage with stuns and slows.
Hayabusa at the back works the best as he can switch shadows and deal massive burst damage. But note that his ultimate gets divided among multiple targets.
9
Argus - Badang - Alice - Karina - Angela
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Badang and ArgusMid
AliceBack
Angela and Karina
Now, this team is extremely balanced, and you will soon see why. Badang and Argus at the helm - Badang, with his physical capabilities and crowd control skills, can be a great shield at the front. At the same time, Argus’ ultimate makes him invincible for a few seconds, which again shields the team. Alice, in the mid-position, deals damage to multiple enemies and heals herself simultaneously. Meanwhile, Katrina can pick out squishy targets, and Angela can boost her chances of survival and support the team.
10
Karrie - Xborg - Aurora - Hylos - Diggie
(Image Via: ML Adventure Wiki)
PositionsFront
Xborg and HylosMid
KarrieBack
Aurora and Diggie
One of the ML Adventure teams that deals a lot of True Damage thanks to Karrie and Xborg. As armour is ineffective against True Damage, this composition can easily melt down the enemy. A proper Karrie build will not only deal massive damage but also slow the enemy's movement and attack speed.
Xborg and Hylos will do an excellent job in slowing and stunning the enemies at the front, allowing a fair opportunity for Aurora to perform a neat combo. Additionally, Diggie’s skill will debuff the entire team.
Ninja Legends codes (August 2023)