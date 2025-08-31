Flame of Valhalla codes (August 2025)
Developers are very active, and every once in a while they release new codes for Flame of Valhalla. This is a collection of every working code released so far.
| Flame of Valhalla
Today, we'll take a step into a mystical world and share the latest Flame of Valhalla codes, so you can claim lots of Gems, Attribute Elixirs, as well as some free Diamonds.
With beautiful visuals and fairly straightforward gameplay, this MMO won me over. I like a game where I can auto-path to complete my quest, and I absolutely love the character designs. So if you feel the same way I do, you'll be as thrilled as I was to find out how many working codes there are.
Active Flame of Valhalla codes
- RNPYBU - free rewards (expires October 31st) (new!)
- DWNGZL - free rewards (expires August 31st)
- 6THCQ1 - free rewards (expires August 31st)
- 5VFWPT - free rewards (expires August 31st)
- KRUHGX - free rewards (expires August 31st)
- 5GJTK7 - free rewards (expires August 31st)
- 8HBT2P - free rewards
- 3J8LCA - free rewards
- 1VZ573 - free rewards
- UPYI6DXQ - free rewards
- HappyNewYear - free rewards
- loveFoV - free rewards
- IAYBHJ - 100k Registration rewards
- T6AO2V - 1 Weapon Transmog: The End, 1 Gen5 Wings, 1 Gen5 Guardian, 10 100-Day exclusive Gift, 20 100-Day normal Gift
- ZBNTHL - Free rewards
- LVJQTS - Free rewards
- OASM4G - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- WH2YZQ - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- A6S7QZ - 10000 Silver Coin, 5 Mount Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- HJBZUY - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- 7W2ZD4 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- P81UA9 - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- Q5VZYS - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- LT91KQ - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- G5PTJN - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- V6BIT9 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- Z3V8U9 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- L7UROT - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- LZMEHU - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- GFTH39 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- SXEIQF - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- WOGACK - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- RW23TU - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- PXRHNG - 10000 Silver Coin, 5 Mount Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- PRDCJL - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- 3756SP - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- 5WLQ2H - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- CF7RI6 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- KU7QBN - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- WL3T2O - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- 52FK1M - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Guardian Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- JFQC2Y - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Mount Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- FER51K - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem
- ORGLF9 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem
- 72CQB5 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem
- WLFA7D - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- ANIHER - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Wings Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- GZJVQ5 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem
- UEZYN8 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack, 2 One Rose
- S1RPX6 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Wings Essence, 1 One Rose
- 9H1LRA - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- NC1DI9 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem
- E7GTVJ - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem
- 3ZDCBY - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- UYCJOG - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- Y1TML2 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Pet Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- YHMWBJ - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- Q8IXMG - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem
- FOV2024 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Wings Essence, 1 One Rose
- FOV777 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem
- FOV888 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem
- FOV999 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Wings Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- OPEN2024 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Pet Essence, 1 One Rose
- SLAY666 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Guardian Essence, 1 One Rose
- 91XO45 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- Z745R6 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Wings Essence, 1 One Rose
- CFH37I - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Mount Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- A154YO - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- NCKM9I - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- XTBJ3D - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack
- XZ53GN - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Pet Essence, 1 One Rose
- SVIP666 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Pet Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- SVIP777 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Mount Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- SVIP888 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Guardian Essence, 1 Safety Talisman
- EPIC2024 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Mount Essence, 1 One Rose
Expired
- X8IV1Q - Star Diamonds (expires August 22nd)
- HDC8ZM - Star Diamonds (expires August 22nd)
- JMUQVZ - free rewards (expires August 15th)
- J7VREW - free rewards (expires August 08th)
- NLPQ82 - free rewards (expires August 01st)
- NSC3QD - free rewards (expires August 01st)
- USPMGO - free rewards (expires July 31st)
- PDZTMJ - free rewards (expires July 31st)
- 8XOEF9 - free rewards (expires July 30th)
- SEX475 - free rewards (expires July 30th)
- 4IMBOQ - free rewards (expires June 30th)
- I6JHBO - Father's Day code
- CFWLQR - free rewards (expires June 30th)
- 2Z5SGW - free rewards (expires June 30th)
- JQM98T - free rewards (expires May 31st)
- EGB6U4 - free rewards (expires May 31st)
- DVZKE9 - free rewards (expires April 30th)
- NWLVSZ - free rewards (expires April 27th)
- 8W72JG - free rewards (expires April 30th)
- IRJCZO - free rewards (expires April 30th)
- DT5OGQ - free rewards (expires April 30th)
- G49HSV - free rewards (expires March 31st)
- JQP7R6 - free rewards (expires March 31st)
- F38SQ4 - free rewards (expires March 31st)
- ML7DYA - free rewards (expires March 31st)
- ZKYQ6W - free rewards (expires March 31st)
- JPU8XH - free rewards (expires March 31st)
- 9ZS8LY - free rewards (expires February 28th)
- AHCE37 - free rewards (expires February 28th)
- Y2NI73RX - free rewards (expires February 28th)
- BDWOGN - free rewards (expires January 31st)
- ZHDX9G - free rewards (expires January 31st)
- LJ9DE8XF - free rewards (expires January 31st)
- HappyTogether - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- 6WGV4Y - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- ZRWTXQ - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- TO5EPR - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- 7HNCPQ - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- VGFMCI - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- KJ9HDV - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- ZQ19IX - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- UZJG4X - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- SND9CP - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- OZ38NG - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
- V4LZ3Y - Free rewards (expires 31st December)
How to redeem codes in Flame of ValhallaTo redeem the codes, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on the Switch button (on the right side of the screen, where you go to check your Valkyrie and Equipment).
- Step 2: Select the Settings button in the bottom right corner.
- Step 3: Open the Gift Packs option next to your profile info.
- Step 4: Type in your code exactly as shown above, and then hit the Confirm exchange button.
Afterwards, you'll be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox. This can be found on the main screen, right above the chat. It's the button with two beer jugs. Once you're in that interface, on the right side, you will see Friends and Mail. The rewards will be found in the Mail tab.
Why are my codes not working?If one of the Flame of Valhalla codes is not working, then you should double-check to see if you wrote it exactly as shown. The codes are case-sensitive, so you need to write them all in caps, just as I shared them.
How to get more codes?We get new codes for Flame of Valhalla quite often, and they're usually shared on the game's official social media accounts (such as Facebook). However, we'll add them here as soon as they're out, so make sure you save this page and check it regularly for new codes!
