Flame of Valhalla codes (August 2025)

Developers are very active, and every once in a while they release new codes for Flame of Valhalla. This is a collection of every working code released so far.

Today, we'll take a step into a mystical world and share the latest Flame of Valhalla codes, so you can claim lots of Gems, Attribute Elixirs, as well as some free Diamonds.

With beautiful visuals and fairly straightforward gameplay, this MMO won me over. I like a game where I can auto-path to complete my quest, and I absolutely love the character designs. So if you feel the same way I do, you'll be as thrilled as I was to find out how many working codes there are.

Active Flame of Valhalla codes

RNPYBU - free rewards (expires October 31st) (new!)

RNPYBU - free rewards (expires September 31st) (new!)

DWNGZL - free rewards (expires August 31st)

6THCQ1 - free rewards (expires August 31st)

5VFWPT - free rewards (expires August 31st)

KRUHGX - free rewards (expires August 31st)

5GJTK7 - free rewards (expires August 31st)

8HBT2P - free rewards

3J8LCA - free rewards

1VZ573 - free rewards

UPYI6DXQ - free rewards

HappyNewYear - free rewards

loveFoV - free rewards

IAYBHJ - 100k Registration rewards

T6AO2V - 1 Weapon Transmog: The End, 1 Gen5 Wings, 1 Gen5 Guardian, 10 100-Day exclusive Gift, 20 100-Day normal Gift

ZBNTHL - Free rewards

LVJQTS - Free rewards

OASM4G - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

WH2YZQ - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

A6S7QZ - 10000 Silver Coin, 5 Mount Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

HJBZUY - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

7W2ZD4 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

P81UA9 - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

Q5VZYS - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

LT91KQ - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

G5PTJN - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

V6BIT9 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

Z3V8U9 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

L7UROT - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

LZMEHU - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

GFTH39 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

SXEIQF - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

WOGACK - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

RW23TU - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

PXRHNG - 10000 Silver Coin, 5 Mount Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

PRDCJL - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

3756SP - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

5WLQ2H - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

CF7RI6 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

KU7QBN - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

WL3T2O - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

52FK1M - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Guardian Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

JFQC2Y - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Mount Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

FER51K - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem

ORGLF9 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem

72CQB5 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem

WLFA7D - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

ANIHER - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Wings Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

GZJVQ5 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem

UEZYN8 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack, 2 One Rose

S1RPX6 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Wings Essence, 1 One Rose

9H1LRA - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

NC1DI9 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem

E7GTVJ - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem

3ZDCBY - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

UYCJOG - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

Y1TML2 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Pet Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

YHMWBJ - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Guardian Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

Q8IXMG - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 DMG Gem

FOV2024 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Wings Essence, 1 One Rose

FOV777 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Rampage Gem

FOV888 - 38 Bound Diamond, 2000 Mystic Essence, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem

FOV999 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Wings Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

OPEN2024 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Pet Essence, 1 One Rose

SLAY666 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Guardian Essence, 1 One Rose

91XO45 - 20 Bound Diamond, 1 Level 1 Solid Gem, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

Z745R6 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Wings Essence, 1 One Rose

CFH37I - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Mount Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

A154YO - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

NCKM9I - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

XTBJ3D - 10000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, 1 Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack

XZ53GN - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Pet Essence, 1 One Rose

SVIP666 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Pet Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

SVIP777 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Mount Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

SVIP888 - 10000 Silver Coins, 10 Guardian Essence, 1 Safety Talisman

EPIC2024 - 20 Bound Diamond, 5 Mount Essence, 1 One Rose

Expired

X8IV1Q - Star Diamonds (expires August 22nd)

HDC8ZM - Star Diamonds (expires August 22nd)

JMUQVZ - free rewards (expires August 15th)

J7VREW - free rewards (expires August 08th)

NLPQ82 - free rewards (expires August 01st)

NSC3QD - free rewards (expires August 01st)

USPMGO - free rewards (expires July 31st)

PDZTMJ - free rewards (expires July 31st)

8XOEF9 - free rewards (expires July 30th)

SEX475 - free rewards (expires July 30th)

4IMBOQ - free rewards (expires June 30th)

I6JHBO - Father's Day code

CFWLQR - free rewards (expires June 30th)

2Z5SGW - free rewards (expires June 30th)

JQM98T - free rewards (expires May 31st)

EGB6U4 - free rewards (expires May 31st)

DVZKE9 - free rewards (expires April 30th)

NWLVSZ - free rewards (expires April 27th)

8W72JG - free rewards (expires April 30th)

IRJCZO - free rewards (expires April 30th)

DT5OGQ - free rewards (expires April 30th)

G49HSV - free rewards (expires March 31st)

JQP7R6 - free rewards (expires March 31st)

F38SQ4 - free rewards (expires March 31st)

ML7DYA - free rewards (expires March 31st)

ZKYQ6W - free rewards (expires March 31st)

JPU8XH - free rewards (expires March 31st)

9ZS8LY - free rewards (expires February 28th)

AHCE37 - free rewards (expires February 28th)

Y2NI73RX - free rewards (expires February 28th)

free rewards (expires February 28th) BDWOGN - free rewards (expires January 31st)

free rewards (expires January 31st) ZHDX9G - free rewards (expires January 31st)

free rewards (expires January 31st) LJ9DE8XF - free rewards (expires January 31st)

free rewards (expires January 31st) HappyTogether - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) 6WGV4Y - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) ZRWTXQ - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) TO5EPR - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) 7HNCPQ - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) VGFMCI - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) KJ9HDV - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) ZQ19IX - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) UZJG4X - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) SND9CP - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) OZ38NG - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

Free rewards (expires 31st December) V4LZ3Y - Free rewards (expires 31st December)

How to redeem codes in Flame of Valhalla

Step 1 : Tap on the Switch button (on the right side of the screen, where you go to check your Valkyrie and Equipment).

: Tap on the button (on the right side of the screen, where you go to check your Valkyrie and Equipment). Step 2 : Select the Settings button in the bottom right corner.

: Select the button in the bottom right corner. Step 3 : Open the Gift Packs option next to your profile info.

: Open the option next to your profile info. Step 4: Type in your code exactly as shown above, and then hit the Confirm exchange button.

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

Afterwards, you'll be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox. This can be found on the main screen, right above the chat. It's the button with two beer jugs. Once you're in that interface, on the right side, you will see Friends and Mail. The rewards will be found in the Mail tab.

Why are my codes not working?

If one of the Flame of Valhalla codes is not working, then you should double-check to see if you wrote it exactly as shown. The codes are case-sensitive, so you need to write them all in caps, just as I shared them.

How to get more codes?

We get new codes for Flame of Valhalla quite often, and they're usually shared on the game's official social media accounts (such as Facebook ). However, we'll add them here as soon as they're out, so make sure you save this page and check it regularly for new codes!

If you're looking for more codes, we have plenty: Untitled Boxing Game codes, Love Nikki codes, Last War: Survival codes, and many others in our codes section!