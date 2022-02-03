Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list - characters sorted by factions
Are you eager to dive into a comprehensive Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list? Then you're in the right place. This article will cover the best characters in the game and give you everything that you need in order to start off on the right foot and establish yourself with a powerful team from the get-go.
We've picked all the characters currently available and ranked them from best to worst, with the best being in the S tier. Usually, the heroes that sit at the top of the ranking have powerful skills and are staples for their faction/team. Next in line are also viable characters that you can safely invest your resources in. As we move down the list, you'll find heroes that are not as good, but if you think that they'll work in your team, you can still upgrade them.
The best characters in Mobile Legends: AdventureWhen it comes to the teams, it all depends on the element/faction and what you're currently trying to go for. A single character cannot be considered "the best" since it all comes down to synergy and a bunch of other factors. However, if you got to this point, you've probably got an idea about that already.
Ideally, you'd want to build one of the top-tier heroes for each faction and slowly prepare a team for each one. For instance, there are 7 factions - you'll want to upgrade 5 strong heroes for each one and build a team around them.
- Elemental
- Martial
- Tech
- Light
- Dark
- Order
- Chaos
So without further ado, let's dive into our Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list!
1
MLA Elemental tier list
Elemental heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour green. They mostly use the power of nature and elements (such as Ice) to cast their skills and spells. We are going to sort them from best to worst, on our Mobile Legends Adventure tier list. We will do this with the rest of the factions/elements too!
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Belerick, Harley
|A
|Esmeralda, Estes, Hylos, Valir
|B
|Aurora, Gord
|C
|Badang, Grock, Kadita, Cyclops, Eudora, Miya
2
MLA Martial tier list
Martial heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour red. By using their physical prowess, they are able to inflict massive damage on enemies or provide useful crowd control effects.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Irithel
|A
|Akai, Clint, Hanabi, Masha, Nana, Wanwan
|B
|Lapu-Lapu, Zilong
|C
|Hayabusa, Lancelot, Yi Sun-Shin, Alucard, Franco, Hilda
3
MLA Tech tier list
Tech heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour blue. They can come up with ingenious creations and mechas that can aid allies in battle, making this a unique feature of the Tech faction.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Angela, Atlas
|A
|Claude, Karrie, Lolita, Mecha Layla, Natan
|B
|Alpha, Lesley, Saber, X.Borg
|C
|Diggie, Bruno, Jawhead, Layla
4
MLA Light tier list
Light heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour yellow. They are guided by the Light and more often than not they offer useful buffs and other positive effects to the team. Of course, they can also inflict considerable damage when necessary.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Odette
|A
|Kagura, Silvanna, Uranus, Gatotkaca, Guinevere, Kimmy, Fanny, Mecha Layla
|B
|Chang'e, Gusion, Freya, Minsitthar
|C
|Kaja, Rafaela, Tigreal
5
MLA Dark tier list
Dark heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour purple. They utilise the dark forces to inflict crowd control effects upon the enemies as well as turn their strengths against themselves.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Argus
|A
|Selena, Lylia, Vexana, Karina, Thamuz
|B
|Alice, Granger, Moskov, Hanzo, Helcurt
|C
|Aldous, Balmond, Bane
6
MLA Order tier list
Order heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour pink. They are powerful and their orderly conduit makes them incredible fighters with the help of balance. They can buff and aid allies in battle, as well as deal heaps of damage when needed.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Akashic, Lunox, Oberon
|A
|Amaterasu, Hwang Jini, Tia, Xeno
|B
|Gavana, Karihmet
|C
|-
7
MLA Chaos tier list
Chaos heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure are represented by the colour indigo. They use the forces of chaos to lure the enemies into traps and inflict crowd control, making them cunning and powerful at the same time.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Shah Torre, Shar
|A
|Anna, Apostae, Martis, Yu Zhong
|B
|Zhask
|C
|-
