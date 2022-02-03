Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list - characters sorted by factions

Are you eager to dive into a comprehensive Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list? Then you're in the right place. This article will cover the best characters in the game and give you everything that you need in order to start off on the right foot and establish yourself with a powerful team from the get-go.

We've picked all the characters currently available and ranked them from best to worst, with the best being in the S tier. Usually, the heroes that sit at the top of the ranking have powerful skills and are staples for their faction/team. Next in line are also viable characters that you can safely invest your resources in. As we move down the list, you'll find heroes that are not as good, but if you think that they'll work in your team, you can still upgrade them.

The best characters in Mobile Legends: Adventure

When it comes to the teams, it all depends on the element/faction and what you're currently trying to go for. A single character cannot be considered "the best" since it all comes down to synergy and a bunch of other factors. However, if you got to this point, you've probably got an idea about that already.

Ideally, you'd want to build one of the top-tier heroes for each faction and slowly prepare a team for each one. For instance, there are 7 factions - you'll want to upgrade 5 strong heroes for each one and build a team around them.

Elemental

Martial

Tech

Light

Dark

Order

Chaos

So without further ado, let's dive into our Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list!