MLB 9 Innings gets updated for the 2024 season

With Mike Trout, Seiya Suzuki, and Ken Griffey Jr as featured athletes

New 2024 season kicks off with 888 event offering crazy rewards

Novel Historic Player packs with legendary heroes

City Connect uniforms for 6 teams

Com2uS has just dropped a major announcement as the 2024 season is now live in their popular mobile baseball game, MLB 9 Innings. The new season brings authentic baseball action right to your fingertips as you play with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Mike Trout, Seiya Suzuki, and the legendary Ken Griffey Jr.

To kick off the new season, MLB 9 Innings 24 is hosting the 888 Event, which offers 800 Premium Player Packs and 88 Signature and Team Selective Diamond Packs for clearing quests. By completing in-game missions, you can claim a whopping 800 Premium Player Packs along with an additional 88 packs featuring a Signature Pack and Team Selective Diamond Pack.

On top of that, you can get your hands on a bunch of exclusives just for logging in. This year's update brings even more excitement with additional Historic Player packs featuring legends like Mariano Rivera, Bob Gibson, and Joe Morgan. You’ll easily be able to recruit five legends this season by earning points. The action also feels more real with the new City Connect uniforms from six teams, which celebrate their personality and distinct history.

Speaking about the update, Jihoon Han, Head of Game Business Group, said: “The graphical fidelity and rich gameplay of MLB 9 Innings takes baseball fans closer to the sport they love, and this year’s update takes that to another level with more legends of the sport and City Connect uniforms. We hope players will enjoy the true fun of baseball in MLB 9 Innings 24 with historical heroes.”

Since its release in 2009, MLB 9 Innings has amassed over 60 million downloads and has been a top-selling sports game on both Android and iOS. Experience the thrill for yourself by downloading the game by clicking on your preferred link below.