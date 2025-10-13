Miscrits brings the Facebook classic back to mobile with iOS launch

Mischevious Miscrits

Miscrits brings a Facebook classic back to mobile

Collect, train and battle your creatures known as Miscrits

Take on the forces of the Magicites and

Believe it or not, dear reader, back in the day, Facebook was a real powerhouse of gaming. Before they realised they could make cash in less fun ways, the folks at Facebook had a bonanza going. Yes, the days of Farmville are far off now, but some are making a return, as is the case with Miscrits!

While it was never one that I played, no doubt the name is ringing some big bells for some of you out there. But despite its age, this is by no means an outdated concept, as Miscrits sees you going through the familiar motions of catching and training creatures to battle against one another.

The stakes are a teeny bit higher in Miscrits, though, as you'll fight to prevent a mysterious group called the Magicites from driving the Miscrits to extinction. You'll have to take on their leader, Apollo Nox and his six Elementums to defend the realm.

Miscrit Miscreants

With the ability to train and evolve your Miscrits as you fill in your Miscripedia, this returning release has plenty in the way of content to enjoy. And better yet, you can pit your Miscrits against other players with ease and take part in different Arena modes.

While it does show its age in some places, it's easy to see why Miscrits garnered millions of players back in the day. So hopefully with this new release, more of you than ever will get to grips with this creature collector, and save the Miscrits of the Sunfall Kingdom from extinction!

Meanwhile, if you want to keep up with other top releases on mobile, then we've got you covered! Just dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) to find out our top picks for a massive year in the medium.