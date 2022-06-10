MIRAI is a dreamlike stealth game with no combat, out now on iOS and Android

Turboseed Studio has announced the official release of MIRAI, the studio's unique stealth game that tasks players with sneaking through levels across a surreal dream trip. The indie title boasts nominations for awards in the 2020 Tokyo Game Show, the 2020 Game Connection Asia Best Console Game and the 2020 IMGA CHINA Game of the Year.

Now available for players to immerse themselves into across the globe on iOS and Android, MIRAI follows the tale of a little girl as she explores the world around her and her own self in the process. Players discover more about her story and her past as she sneaks past "monsters" across a dreamlike world.

Players will have to come up with creative ways to get past levels as there is no combat in the game to highlight the protagonist's feeling of helplessness. You can only hide from enemies, avoid obstacles and operate various mechanisms to progress through the game.

"Social phobia has appeared in us more or less, and for this reason, we also had the idea of making this game," says the production team. "The goal of 'MIRAI' is to make a truly artistic game. What we want to advocate is to let everyone care and appreciate those children or people who have been traumatized. At the same time, each chapter of the game will gradually show the growth of the characters."

If you're eager to give it a go, you can download MIRAI on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

